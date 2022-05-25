ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Forsyth Futures puts data into action for Forsyth County

By Cambridge Cunningham
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaItd_0fpgt2Pb00

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth Futures is using data to drive action.

A team at the nonprofit looks at public statistics about education, housing, health and economic stability. Researchers also analyze results from surveys, interviews and focus groups to understand what is and isn’t working for people in Forsyth County. Those details can eventually shape where local government agencies and philanthropic organizations put resources.

The Asset Building Coalition of Forsyth County is one group that relies on accurate facts and figures to guide its decisions.

“We know that about 27% of individuals in Forsyth County are affected by asset poverty. So they look at all of those numbers and share them with us so that we can go ahead and share with others how our community is being impacted and we can do something about it and take action,” Executive Director Vivian Perez Chandler said.

Check out the difference Community Foundations are making here in the Piedmont Triad

The partner is using data from Forsyth Futures to determine a livable wage. Chandler says once that number is established, it might impact people’s ability to save some of their earnings.

“We’re at the point where we’re almost determining that number and getting ready to share it with employers and employees to see if that number is representative of our community and should be that livable wage in our county,” Chandler said.

Funding from The Winston-Salem Foundation ensures Forsyth Futures can be flexible in responding to the community’s current needs.

Executive Director Adam Hill says the hope is that that research will lead to a better quality of life for everyone who calls Forsyth County home regardless of race, ethnicity, zip code gender, sexual orientation or economic status.

“Data and research must have a strong connection to action and decision making,” Hill said.

You can stay connected to Forsyth Futures by following @ForsythFutures on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up to receive articles and research in your email on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Guilford Co. delays opening of most public pools amid lifeguard shortage

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You might have to limit the amount of time you spend and the number of people you bring to the pool this summer. Guilford County public pools are delaying the start of the season and possibly reducing operations. Normally, pools across the county welcome people for Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday, […]
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Tornado warning expired in Stokes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A tornado warning has been issued for Forsyth and Stokes counties. 3:45 a.m. update: The tornado warning for Forsyth County has expired. Click the video player below for live updates. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools considering body scanners

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools are considering implementing body scanners throughout the school system. Guilford County Schools sent out a request for proposals on a body scanning system as well as their specifications on what such a system would look like. Some of the features desired by the school district are: A […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Business
FOX8 News

Guilford County pools closed for Memorial Day weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Public pools in Guilford County will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to a press release. “The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin. The […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Alamance Awaits: Great Bend Park in Glencoe

Welcome back to “Alamance Awaits,” an exploration of some of the beautiful outdoor spaces offered throughout Alamance County, made possible by Alamance Parks. I’m Ali Evans, and in addition to being a member of the 97.9 The Hill & Chapelboro.com team, I’m also a resident of Alamance County who is eager to learn more about where I live!
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Forsyth Futures#Wghp#Community Foundations#Triad
WXII 12

What is the current average rent in Winston-Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Rents are rising at the fastest pace in decades from coast to coast. But what does it look like in Winston-Salem, North Carolina?. According to NBC News, a real estate research firm has reported a record 11.3 percent increase nationwide as of April. The giant spikes hit the South, where many moved post-pandemic, enticed by the warmer weather. Realtor Storrie Ferrel said pandemic supply chain problems have made a shrinking market even smaller.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Atkins CDC is model for scaling up workforce housing

On a recent afternoon, Carol Davis and Virginia Hardesty walked down Hardesty Lane, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. The street had once sagged, but is now graced by several new houses of first-time homebuyers, thanks to the efforts of Davis and Hardesty. “Many of the homes in East Winston neighborhoods are not owned by the people who live here,” Davis said. “It’s not good when money flows out of the neighborhood. It creates a stronger neighborhood economy when the houses are owned by people who live here.”
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Small Surprise Spotlight: Freehand Market in Saxapahaw

Welcome to the Small Surprise Spotlight, presented by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. We’re uncovering hidden gems in Alamance County that might be closer than you think!. This month’s feature is Freehand Market in the Historic Rivermill Village of Saxapahaw. Freehand Market is a woman-owned sustainable boutique with unique gifts and treasures. We recently caught up with Heather Seaman to learn more.
SAXAPAHAW, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX8 News

NC A&T preparing teachers for crisis in wake of Texas tragedy

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University educators are working to prepare resilient teachers following the elementary school shooting that killed 21 people in Uvalde, Texas.  “How do you prepare for events as tragic as these?” asked Gerrelyn Patterson, who chairs the Department of Educator Preparation.  She explained educators plan to work with the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

NC senators want to give you a rebate for rising gas prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give you some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Jobs for youth, law enforcement strategies: Winston-Salem gun violence forum offers solutions to the community

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — More than a hundred parents, children, and neighbors met with local leaders, and law enforcement officers to discuss the disturbing trend that has become almost daily in Winston-Salem: gun violence.   The academic year has already been labeled one of the most concerning years in recent memory, with an increase in juvenile-related […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

WWII vets honored with parade at Greensboro senior living home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A few Greensboro WWII veterans were honored with a parade! The Greensboro Jaycee “Old Timers” honored two World War II veterans, Walter “Sticky” Burch, who is 104, and Harold Moag, who is 96, with a drive-thru parade ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. Walter Burch was the Guilford County Sheriff for some […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy