Forsyth Futures puts data into action for Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth Futures is using data to drive action.

A team at the nonprofit looks at public statistics about education, housing, health and economic stability. Researchers also analyze results from surveys, interviews and focus groups to understand what is and isn’t working for people in Forsyth County. Those details can eventually shape where local government agencies and philanthropic organizations put resources.

The Asset Building Coalition of Forsyth County is one group that relies on accurate facts and figures to guide its decisions.

“We know that about 27% of individuals in Forsyth County are affected by asset poverty. So they look at all of those numbers and share them with us so that we can go ahead and share with others how our community is being impacted and we can do something about it and take action,” Executive Director Vivian Perez Chandler said.

The partner is using data from Forsyth Futures to determine a livable wage. Chandler says once that number is established, it might impact people’s ability to save some of their earnings.

“We’re at the point where we’re almost determining that number and getting ready to share it with employers and employees to see if that number is representative of our community and should be that livable wage in our county,” Chandler said.

Funding from The Winston-Salem Foundation ensures Forsyth Futures can be flexible in responding to the community’s current needs.

Executive Director Adam Hill says the hope is that that research will lead to a better quality of life for everyone who calls Forsyth County home regardless of race, ethnicity, zip code gender, sexual orientation or economic status.

“Data and research must have a strong connection to action and decision making,” Hill said.

