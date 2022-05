The latest iOS update from Apple has arrived. After a developer beta phase, iOS 15.5 is now publicly available to download on your iPhone (here's what you should know before installing iOS 15.5 on your phone). The operating system didn't change too much from iOS 15.4, but it does bring some small upgrades and improvements to apps that lay the groundwork for larger iPhone updates in the future (maybe in the form of iOS 16). Instead of bigger new features like Universal Control, iOS 15.5 offers updates to Apple Cash, Photo Memories and the podcasts app, to name a few.

