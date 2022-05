NORRISTOWN PA – The service of soldiers and veterans interred at Norristown’s historic Montgomery Cemetery, 1 Hartranft Ave., will be honored by the county Historical Society on Saturday (May 28, 2022) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wreaths will be laid in the cemetery at the monuments of Gen. John Frederick Hartranft, Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock, the Memorial Rose Garden, and the plot Zook Post #11 of the Grand Army of the Republic.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO