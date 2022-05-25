Person in crisis closes part of Myrtle Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Police officers were on the scene of a person in crisis on the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue, just after 7:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were trying to speak with the man, who was inside of a home and who police say might have had a weapon.

Myrtle Avenue from Robin Street to South Lake Avenue was closed to all traffic at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday. The road has since re-opened.

According to Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the man was taken into custody around 8:00 a.m. He is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

