ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Person in crisis closes part of Myrtle Ave

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkBew_0fpgsnj000

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Police officers were on the scene of a person in crisis on the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue, just after 7:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were trying to speak with the man, who was inside of a home and who police say might have had a weapon.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!

Myrtle Avenue from Robin Street to South Lake Avenue was closed to all traffic at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday. The road has since re-opened.

According to Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the man was taken into custody around 8:00 a.m. He is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

TC Andrews
3d ago

Time to bring back mass institutionalization for those with mental illness. Also these issues aren't unexpected with legalization of recreational marijuana and the availability of cocktails to go.

Reply(2)
4
Related
WRGB

Albany Police warning residents of black bear spotted in cemetery

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are warning residents after reports of a bear that was spotted in an Albany cemetery. According to Police, multiple people reported the bear wandering through Graceland Cemetery on Delaware Avenue at around 2:00 PM Friday. Police are asking residents to use caution when...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman rolls car over, charged with DWI

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 44-year-old Kingston woman has been arrested by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office following a single rollover car accident. The driver, Kathleen Barnard, was charged with misdemeanors of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated. At about 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25,...
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtle Ave#Abc
Q 105.7

Scary! Albany Man Who Crashed Into CDTA Bus Was Packing Ghost Gun

New York State Police have found the man who hit a CDTA bus while carrying an untraceable "ghost" gun. A State Trooper observed a car speeding way over the limit on I-787 South through Albany around 3pm. According to the NYSP report, the suspect was traveling so fast, the Trooper could not initially catch up. While the Trooper was regaining position in the pursuit, the suspect crashed his car into a CDTA bus at South Pearl Street while trying to leave the Interstate.
ALBANY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Early morning accident claims the life of Warrensburg man

QUEENSBURY | Authorities said an early morning accident has claimed the life of a Warrensburg man. At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident in a wooded area off Aviation Road near the Econo Lodge. Based on the early investigation, police said,...
WARRENSBURG, NY
WNYT

Albany police continue investigating Quail Street homicide

Albany police continue to investigate Thursday’s Quail Street homicide. Meantime, they have identified the man shot and killed. Police say 35-year-old Charles Gibson died at the scene. Albany police say a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated matter. Detectives continue to investigate. Shaquana Carter is the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man dead after his car overturns in Queensbury

A man is dead after his car flipped over in the Town of Queensbury early Saturday morning. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the man did not realize there was a slight curve near Carlton Drive and drove by the shared parking lot for Econo Lodge and Northway Inn.
QUEENSBURY, NY
iheart.com

Longtime Club for Children Closing in Albany Due to Violence

"It's sad that good people have to move out so that bad people can operate." -Pastor Charlie Muller. A club that served the needs of children is closing in Albany because of the violence that surrounds it. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church says it was a difficult decision to close the JC Club but they could no longer ensure the safety of workers or the children coming there for programs. For 20 years the club fed kids and helped them with their homework at 498 1st Street in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot To Death In Capital District

Authorities are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in the Capital District.Police were called to an Albany home near Quail and Second streets with reports of a shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26. When Albany PD officers arrived they found a 35-year-old man with a gu…
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, May 27

Today's five things to know include an Albany Police investigation into a homicide on Quail Street, the death of "Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta, and several arrests after a bank robbery in Great Barrington.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Brunswick Walmart under investigation

BRUNSWICK - A late night fire at a Rensselaer County Walmart is under investigation. Several crews responded to the Walmart on Hoosick Street in Brunswick around 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Fire officials say it started in the pet section. The Brunswick fire chief says police arrived first and put out...
BRUNSWICK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor closes JC Club, citing gun violence in downtown Albany

For more than 20 years, Pastor Charlie Muller and dozens of volunteers fed children from the JC Club in Albany. “These are all the kids we fed day-to-day,” the pastor said as he thumbed through a massive pile of paper. “But the city would rather cater to the criminal.”
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy