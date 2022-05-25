Person in crisis closes part of Myrtle Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany Police officers were on the scene of a person in crisis on the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue, just after 7:10 a.m. Wednesday. Officers were trying to speak with the man, who was inside of a home and who police say might have had a weapon.Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent straight to your inbox!
Myrtle Avenue from Robin Street to South Lake Avenue was closed to all traffic at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday. The road has since re-opened.
According to Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the man was taken into custody around 8:00 a.m. He is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 4