Bet the Yankees didn’t know when they woke up on Thursday that they’d be able to secure a 2018 MVP candidate and a key reliever on a 2020 NLCS team for free. If you’re Brian Cashman and you’re under sudden duress, though, all rules go out the window. “Team building for 2017” isn’t that funny anymore when you’re just trying to pick up the pieces.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO