Man shot multiple times found lying in street in Troy Hill
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in Troy Hill that happened early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lowrie Street just before 2:20 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man who was shot in the arm and abdomen lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
