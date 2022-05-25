Man shot multiple times found lying in street in Troy Hill

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in Troy Hill that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Lowrie Street just before 2:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot in the arm and abdomen lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

