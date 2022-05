This week on Athens News Matters, ACC Commissioner Russell Edwards joins us with an update on the county's budget process. We'll talk about what scientists are seeing in the community's wastewater. Legendary media executive, producer, and curator, Pat Mitchell, connects women with opportunities to discover, grow, and use their power to make the world a better place. Designer of the educational computer game, Oregon Trail, discusses the 1985 reboot that made the game a cultural touchstone. Election day is over, what should we do with all of those campaign yard signs? Our panel breaks down the week in news and politics.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO