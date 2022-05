Just when we didn't think we could love Amanda Holden's workwear more, the BGT star pulled out all the stops in a dazzling feathered jumpsuit. The 51-year-old mother-of-two – who raises daughters Hollie and Lexi with husband Chris Hughes – was seen strutting into the Heart Breakfast radio studios on Friday in the most glamorous Nadine Merabi one-piece. Looking absolutely radiant, Amanda proved there's no such thing as being overdressed as she sashayed into the building in her scarlet one-piece.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO