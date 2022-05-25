ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Unexpected superstar’ Eileendover set to embark on broodmare career

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpYOV_0fpgpuh400

Racing fans may have seen the last of Eileendover on track as Pam Sly reports her “unexpected superstar” has suffered a setback and will now be covered by Bated Breath.

The five-year-old was set to appear in the Bronte Cup at York, but missed the race having knocked her leg and with the injury set to keep her out of action for some time, a date with the Group One-winning sprinter is now on the agenda for the daughter of Canford Cliffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAO56_0fpgpuh400
Eileendover’s trainer Pam Sly has suggested that the five-year-old’s racing career could be over (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

“She just knocked her leg, that is why she didn’t go to York,” explained Sly.

“I would say she will be on the sidelines a while, so I’m going to get her covered by Bated Breath rather than wait a year and you don’t really know how long it will be.

“She’s not lame or anything, those sort of things just take a while to heal and there’s only time that does it. I’m sure everything will go all right and she’s been a totally unexpected superstar.”

Eileendover won four times in an 11-race cross-code career, with the highlight coming when sauntering to Listed success in the Alan Swinbank Mares’ bumper at Market Rasen in 2021.

She was fourth of 15 when sent off the evens favourite for a Grade Two at Aintree’s Grand National meeting later that year and in what is likely to have been her final racecourse outing, she finished third of four behind Trueshan in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham.

Sly continued: “It will probably (be the end of her racing career), she’s five now and she’s got her bits of black type thank heavens, but I was mortified to miss the race the other day (York) because we had beaten the second mare in the past, but that’s racing.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Star Of Lady M shines in Hilary Needler Trophy

Star Of Lady M reeled in long-time leader Primrose Ridge to get back to winning ways in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Winner of her first two starts at Redcar and Ripon, she failed to handle Chester’s tight turns when odds-on for the Lily Agnes last time out.
SPORTS
newschain

Royal Ascot next for German Guineas hero Maljoom

William Haggas has confirmed the St James’s Palace Stakes remains next on the agenda for his recent Classic winner Maljoom. Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Maljoom landed the Group Two Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen at Cologne on Sunday, giving his Newmarket handler a third German Guineas success. The son of Caravaggio...
SPORTS
newschain

Bin Suroor looking to Wolferton Stakes with Shining Blue

Shining Blue is likely to be seen next in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot having maintained his unbeaten record at Ripon. Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, the son of Exceed And Excel won on his debut at Leicester just 10 days ago having been unraced as a two- and three-year-old.
ANIMALS
CBS Sports

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called last 2 winners shares picks

With a length of 1 1/2 miles, the 2022 Belmont Stakes will be the longest and most taxing of the three Triple Crown races. Rich Strike rallied late to win the Kentucky Derby and could be well-rested after skipping the Preakness Stakes. Will the extra quarter-mile pose a problem given he's unlikely to benefit from a ragged pace like he did to win the Derby as an 80-1 long shot? Jockey Sonny Leon was masterful in navigating traffic to get Rich Strike into a position to close and he'll be back in the saddle again on Saturday, June 11 for the Belmont Stakes 2022. Rich Strike is 5-1 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Mo Donegal is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field after a fifth-place finish in the Derby. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canford Cliffs#The Alan Swinbank Mares#Aintree#Grand National
newschain

Sea La Rosa hits Pinnacle heights at Haydock

Sea La Rosa justified favouritism to keep William Haggas’ hot streak going when landing the Betfred Pinnacle Stakes under a fine ride from Tom Marquand at Haydock. Marquand kept tight to the inside rail throughout as he tracked long-time leader Darlectable You alongside Nell Quickly, who was ridden by the winning jockey’s wife, Hollie Doyle.
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
U.K.
newschain

Prosperous Voyage sets sail for Prix Saint-Alary

Prosperous Voyage seeks to go one better than in the 1000 Guineas when she steps up in trip in Sunday’s St Mark’s Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp. Though the daughter of Zoffany has won just once in her seven-race career, landing an Epsom maiden in July last year, she has acquitted herself well at the top level, signing off her juvenile campaign with a runner-up effort in the Group One Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lockinge run suggests Sunray in with major chance at Haydock

Connections of Sunray Major are hopeful he can make the most of a drop in distance and class in the Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock on Saturday. A winner in novice and handicap company last term, the Dubawi entire failed to fire when favourite for the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on Champions Day.
SPORTS
newschain

Emily Upjohn and Nashwa heads Oaks confirmations

Red-hot favourite Emily Upjohn and her stablemate Nashwa are among 12 fillies confirmed for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on Friday. Emily Upjohn is odds-on across the board after claiming her third win from as many starts in the Musidora Stakes at York earlier this month. The daughter of Sea...
ANIMALS
newschain

Quickthorn not for passing in Henry II Stakes

Tom Marquand was at his brilliant best as Quickthorn repelled all challengers in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown Park. The jockey opted to be wide of runners down the middle of the track in the very early stages, with Thunderous and Nate The Great on the rail, before he took the outright lead in the two-mile affair aboard the 11-4 favourite.
SPORTS
newschain

State Of Rest to be aimed at Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Next month’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot looks like being one of the best renewals in recent memory and Joseph O’Brien has confirmed State Of Rest will lead Irish hopes in the 10-furlong contest. With Bay Bridge sauntering to success in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes...
WORLD
newschain

Raasel rockets to Achilles success at Haydock

Raasel continued his ascent up the sprinting ladder with a clear-cut victory in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Achilles Stakes at Haydock. A 10,000 guineas purchase out of Marcus Tregoning’s yard a couple of years ago, the Mick Appleby-trained five-year-old has proved another shrewd buy for successful ownership group The Horse Watchers.
SPORTS
newschain

Regally-bred Statuette makes striking debut at Navan

Statuette added her name to the Royal Ascot equation with an impressive display on debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Navan. Aidan O’Brien’s filly was sent off the 11-10 favourite and the market looked to have it spot on as the professional newcomer fought out the finish with 460,000 guineas breeze-up buy Olivia Maraldo, who was second at 5-4.
ANIMALS
newschain

Chateau books Royal Ascot ticket at Beverley

Chateau earned quotes for the Norfolk Stakes when getting out of trouble just in time to win the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Andrew Balding’s youngster was one of of three in the field without a win to their name – but that did not stop the punters sending him off the 2-1 favourite.
SPORTS
newschain

Disappointment for Chester as racing called off after four races

Racing was abandoned after four races at Chester on Saturday afternoon following safety concerns over conditions on the home bend. Concerns were raised after Stuart Williams’s Humanitarian slipped up in the feature ICM Stellar Sports Handicap which was won by Tim Easterby’s Boardman, with racing subsequently halted with three races of the card remaining.
SPORTS
newschain

Contact makes an impression at Haydock

An appearance at Royal Ascot could be on the cards for Contact after doubling his tally for the season in the Betfred Double Delight Handicap at Haydock. Trained by David Barron and his daughter Nicola, the grey son of Gutaifan won at Newmarket four weeks ago and was a 100-30 chance to follow up on Merseyside.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Charlie Appleby secures third shot at winning the Derby after confirming Nations Pride will join the line-up at Epsom alongside stablemates Nahanni and Walk Of Stars

Trainer Charlie Appleby will have three runners in next Saturday’s Cazoo Derby after confirming Nations Pride will be added to the line-up. Appleby, who is bidding to win the Classic for the second year running, waited for the dust to settle after Nations Pride worked impressively at Newmarket on Wednesday, before confirming he would join stablemates Nahanni and Walk Of Stars at Epsom.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy