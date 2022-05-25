JSO: Two shot inside home in Jacksonville Commonwealth area

(Kali9/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting injured two adults Tuesday night in the Commonwealth area.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Chatham Street and located two victims inside a residence with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crime detectives are investigating and are talking with witnesses. Detectives believe that the gunshots came from outside the house and struck both victims, who were inside at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

