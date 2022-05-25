ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Two shot inside home in Jacksonville Commonwealth area

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXf9m_0fpgpqAA00
(Kali9/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting injured two adults Tuesday night in the Commonwealth area.

STORY: Texas school shooting live updates: 3rd of 19 slain children identified by family members

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Chatham Street and located two victims inside a residence with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crime detectives are investigating and are talking with witnesses. Detectives believe that the gunshots came from outside the house and struck both victims, who were inside at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A Toyota sedan was heading westbound on Edgewood Avenue West while two pedestrians were trying to cross the road at Cleveland Road. A man, in his sixties, was hit by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after being hit trying to cross Edgewood Avenue West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that two pedestrians were hit trying to cross Edgewood Avenue West. At approximately 11 p.m. Friday, detectives believe a Toyota sedan occupied by only a driver was traveling westbound on Edgewood Avenue West. At the same time, two pedestrians tried to cross the road from the north and south direction at Cleveland Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

One person killed in Orange Park double shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed during a double shooting in Orange Park on Saturday afternoon, officers say. Orange Park officers responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue. One person was killed in the shooting. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said there is no threat to the greater public.
ORANGE PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Two Shot#Violent Crime#Jso#Cox Media Group
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Orange Park gas station

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was killed and another was wounded Saturday in a double shooting at a Chevron gas station on Park Avenue, police said. The shooting came one day after a double shooting that left one dead in Green Cove Springs. Officers with the Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL
wchstv.com

Deputy: Man fatally shoots himself following traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a man from Jacksonville, Florida fatally shot himself following a traffic stop today in Hurricane. Deputies pulled over a car along Interstate 64 near Hurricane around noon Saturday for a traffic violation. Eggleton said the deputy saw drug paraphernalia...
HURRICANE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police officer rescues 18 orphan ducklings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer rescued a dozen and a half orphan ducklings earlier this week. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared the story that’s Positively JAX in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said Officer Marc Medina, with the JSO Motor Unit, found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Employees subdue armed suspect during robbery, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a reported robbery with injuries late Wednesday night. A suspect attempted to rob a business just before 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Baymeadows Road, according to police. Employees at the business subdued the armed suspect until officers could assist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy