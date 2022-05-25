ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Northern Michigan man arrested after pouring syrup in couple's car

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan man was arrested after pouring maple syrup into a couple's car in early April. The 42-year-old was taken into custody during a traffic stop more than a month after a fight with a man and a woman at...

www.fox2detroit.com

Police: Michigan Man Poured Maple Syrup Into Woman’s Fuel Tank

ALPENA, Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan State Police is investigating after a man is accused of pouring syrup into a woman’s fuel tank. On Sunday, April 3, troopers were sent to a parking lot in Alpena. The victim said she and her boyfriend were confronted by a man, according to MSP. The couple and man got into an altercation while trying to leave and the woman’s vehicle was not working. A trooper checked the fuel cap and found a sticky substance with a maple syrup smell. Investigators said the vehicle was taken to a garage and a mechanic confirmed a gooey substance clogged the fuel pump. MSP reports the cost to repair the clog was over $1,000. An arrest warrant was made for 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Fischer of Ossineke on May 18. Alpena police arrested Fischer on May 19 during a traffic stop. MSP said he was lodged in the Alpena County Jail and arraigned on one count of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000. Fischer was given a $25,000 bond, 10% cash surety. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
