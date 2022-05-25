ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Speed-related deadly crashes spike in El Paso County in 2020

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — According to a new campaign unveiled by the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Springs Police Department,...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Pueblo shooting suspect arrested in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office has reported it has taken a suspect into custody in La Junta after he was connected to a shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning. A reverse 911 call went out to people who live in the area of Elm Avenue...
LA JUNTA, CO
FOX21News.com

CDOT: Stay in your lane on Mountain Express

COLORADO SPRINGS — Folks heading for the mountains this summer will want to be aware of a new law which will impose fines for drivers who misuse the Mountain Express Lanes on I-70 in Clear Creek County. The lanes in question stretch from Empire and Idaho Springs and are...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Cañon City lifts fire restrictions

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Fire restrictions within the boundaries of the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District were lifted this week. That area encompasses approximately 120 square miles which include the city of Cañon City and the surrounding wildland and urban interface. Regulations for open burning...
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
FOX21News.com

Should teachers carry arms? Some do in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — Four years ago, after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, then President Donald Trump and others proposed arming some teachers who could intervene in violent situations. “Armed Educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Paintball gun prompts Northfield High School lockdown

DENVER (KDVR) — A lockdown has been lifted at Northfield High School in Denver after a weapon was reported on campus Thursday morning. The Denver Police Department said two suspects were safely taken into custody off-campus after a paintball gun was recovered. A spokesperson with Denver Public Schools initially...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Colorado State Patrol#Csp
FOX21News.com

Need a ride? Envida may be able to help

COLORADO SPRINGS — Being able to get around your home, and living there for as long as you’d like, is essential to your health and happiness, but it’s also something many of us may take for granted. Envida works to transport our neighbors in need. Its mission...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Try Mollie & Co for an over-the-top treat!

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re craving a crazy, over-the-top treat, look no further than Mollie and Co.!. Mollie and her family started with a lemonade stand, tried their hand at concession sales, and finally came up with the idea for milkshakes. But these aren’t your typical shakes – they level up with additions of more treats – graham crackers, cake, ice cream sandwhiches and more!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Say hello to the new 2022 Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler 4xe

For 2022, the Outdoor Colorado contest is in full swing. Assuming you haven’t been keeping up with it this year, Outdoor Colorado is where Krista Witiak travels across Colorado, showcasing some great destinations and fascinating outdoor activities! Of course, Perkins Motors understands that you’ll need an excellent car for these road adventures, and this year Krista is driving around in her new 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Fjällräven retail store now open in Briargate, Colorado Springs

Fjällräven retail stores have officially opened in Southern Colorado!. Their first Colorado Springs location is at 1605 Briargate Pkwy Suite #127. Fjällräven’s Global Director of Retail, Sarah Tava, stopped by Loving Living Local to give Nova a taste of some of their apparel. Tava says the store showcases what Fjällräven has stood for since the brand launched in 1960— making the outdoors accessible to more people— at all experience levels. Fjällräven shoppers can find outerwear, apparel, backpacks, accessories and outdoor gear for men, women and kids.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX21News.com

Friday Feelz: Don’t miss Curtis Boucher at MeadowGrass Music Festival

MeadowGrass Music Festival celebrates its 13th year as the premier kick-off event to summer in the Pikes Peak Region! Board member of Rocky Mountain Highway, Kristen Cahill, and Musician Curtis Boucher joined the Loving Living Local crew to bring the Friday Feelz and get people hyped for this weekend!. Get...
BLACK FOREST, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy