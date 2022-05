There is a three-way race for the Republican nomination for Greene County Supervisor District Three and today we introduce the final candidate. Dan Benitz originally grew up on a farm in northeast Kansas. He then moved to Iowa in 1968 after he earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University to teach at Dallas Center-Grimes. After three years, he moved to Jefferson to start a high school industrial technology and vocational program. During his tenure, he also earned a master’s degree in education from Iowa State University and also taught adult education classes. He started high school girls track in 1972 and also started the high school construction program. Benitz produced several national champions in industrial tech and vocational contests, along with being named professional of the year by the Jefferson Rotary Club in 2004. He also served on the Jefferson City Council to fill a vacancy after winning a special election in November of 2016 until he resigned in May of 2017.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO