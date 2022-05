While Mother Nature has made it difficult to make all of the games take place this week, the Panorama Panthers softball team has a home tournament today. The Panorama Panthers girls softball team is getting ready to take part in their first tournament of the season and it gets to be a home tournament that will be taking place today beginning at 9 a.m. in Panora. The Panthers girls will be taking on both Manson-Northwest Webster as well as Grand View Christian today as they will look to get some hits in today.

PANORA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO