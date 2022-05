ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State marijuana regulators are asking the social media app TikTok to stop banning advertising that involves the word “cannabis” as they work to promote public education on the state’s move to legalize. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) sent a letter to TikTok executives on Monday, urging them to revise their advertising policy for government entities so that they can freely talk about marijuana in a public health and safety context.

