Florida reaches yet another record-high gas price

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With more than 850,000 policies, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has become an 800-pound gorilla in Florida’s troubled insurance market. But you wouldn’t have known that as lawmakers passed bills during a special legislative session this week to try to shore up the industry. Lawmakers did not make changes designed specifically to address issues such as Citizens’ growth and premiums, though parts of the overall legislation will affect Citizens like it does other insurers. Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican who is one of the Legislature’s most-hawkish members on bolstering the private industry, said during a meeting Monday...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO