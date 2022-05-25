ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida reaches yet another record-high gas price

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has seen yet another jump in the prices at the pump. The average cost for a gallon in our state rose four cents overnight — according to AAA. That puts it at $4.57 a gallon, a new record. The national average is still...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 2

Related
Click10.com

Gas pumps fail hundreds of inspections in South Florida

WEST PARK, Fla. – Hundreds of gas pumps in South Florida failed inspections during the last 18 months, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are a few state inspectors regularly checking the security seals and searching for devices that are used to steal customers’...
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Florida’s Insurance Reform Could Include Roof Testing Benefits

As the Florida legislature is seeking reform for the state’s property insurance coverage to benefit both homeowners and commercial property owners, the subject of roof claims have been discussed in Tallahassee. Under proposed legislation, homes and businesses with roofs that are 15 years or older may get an inspection...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
click orlando

Study finds Florida has high home vacancy rates. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Even with home prices skyrocketing and low inventory, a recent Lending Tree study found Florida is one of the top states with the highest vacancy rates. While realtors and economists said this may seem shocking, knowing that information can help homebuyers make better decisions. Jacob Channel...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people mask up indoors and on public...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face an Abnormal Hurricane Season, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme climate conditions are rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Hurricane Dorian#Europe#House#Democrats#Congress#American##Democratic
Polarbear

Iconic pink flamingos are showing up in increasingly large numbers in Florida after becoming rare for 100 years

For a long time, it was believed that flamingos were not native to Florida as the birds were considered a visitor to the Sunshine State that didn't have a natural historical presence here. In 2018, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission updated the flamingo's status to native after historical records proved that large flocks of flamingos once roamed in far southern Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida lawmakers leave out Citizens Insurance issues

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With more than 850,000 policies, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has become an 800-pound gorilla in Florida’s troubled insurance market. But you wouldn’t have known that as lawmakers passed bills during a special legislative session this week to try to shore up the industry. Lawmakers did not make changes designed specifically to address issues such as Citizens’ growth and premiums, though parts of the overall legislation will affect Citizens like it does other insurers. Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican who is one of the Legislature’s most-hawkish members on bolstering the private industry, said during a meeting Monday...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
thenextmiami.com

Migration To Florida In First Months Of 2022 Exceeds 2021 Levels

The number of people moving to Florida during the first few months of 2022 is even higher than it was during the same period in 2021, the New York Post is reporting. The Miami area is a particularly big beneficiary of the migration, according to the newly released data on drivers license swaps.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy