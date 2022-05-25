ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has committed to Syracuse

By Alex Sims
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, FL. (WSYR-TV) – Florida transfer quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson announced via social media...

FanSided

Syracuse Football: Top-notch offensive lineman to officially visit next month

Syracuse football coaches are piling up official visit after official visit scheduled for the month of June for a variety of 2023 commits and recruiting targets. One of the latest to become public is from talented 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus. According to his bio on the 247Sports Web site, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound prospect out of Florida will take an official visit to the Hill on June 17.
SYRACUSE, IN
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 6-foot-10 wing makes huge debut in national rankings

Athletic and versatile 6-foot-10 wing Tafara Gapare has shined on the AAU circuit of late, leading to a bunch of new scholarship offers from Syracuse basketball and numerous other high-major programs. Now as Gapare’s recruitment continues to take off, he has appropriately entered the national rankings for his cycle, which...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is left off top coaches list for 2022-23

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim endured his first losing season on the Hill in 46 years as the team’s boss during the 2021-22 stanza. That being said, Boeheim still owns the second-most wins in the history of Division I men’s basketball, and he’s captured a national championship and advanced to five Final Fours.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse restaurants fail health inspection, one with double-digit violations: May 8-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Accused of March 15 Auburn Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The woman charged with the March murder outside Swifty’s Tavern in Auburn has pled not guilty. According to The Citizen, 28 year old Shameek Copes was arraigned by Judge Thomas Leone Friday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon – both in the second degree. She is accused of shooting John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse on March 15th.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
cnycentral.com

Sharp disparity in lending denies Black homebuyers the American Dream: The Map

Myles Montgomery is a college educated, working professional living in his hometown of Syracuse. Three years ago at the age of 26 he set out to buy his first home. He did his research. Gathered his financial records and contacted a lender to begin the process of obtaining a mortgage. Myles initially talked on the phone where a lending representative told him a two-year record of employment would put him on track for loan approval, no problem. Myles says that positive sentiment changed when he walked into the building to present his paperwork.
SYRACUSE, NY

