We know Bald Eagles hang around the SWLA area. Each year more and more migrate to the area and build nests along the marshes and rivers. I have seen quite a few pictures of them nesting in Pine trees up towards DeRidder and DeQuincy. Personally, I have not seen one in the area, but have had the chance to see a few while traveling towards Florida.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO