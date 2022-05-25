Ghana cost of living: 'I used to buy oil in bulk, now I can't even buy one'

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has announced support to help people deal with soaring energy bills this winter - and it will be paid in different ways. The measures are a mix of broad help and specific payments to those on lower incomes. How will the £400 discount be paid out?...
"Going to these places makes it feel like I am hitting the bottom," said Kathleen, who last month had no other option but to resort to food pantries. She is one of many in Southampton who recently needed to approach food banks due to the cost of living crisis. There...
