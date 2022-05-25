ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River Cat is the Couch Potato Your Family is Missing [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

By Maddie Levine
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adopting an animal is a special moment, and a shelter is a good place to find pets that could give you all the love you may be searching for. This week on Wet Nose Wednesday, we give the spotlight to a cute little cat from Jamaica Plain named Sophie, who is...

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Lifestyle
ABC6.com

Tree planted in memory of Fall River boy

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – A new tree stood tall Friday overlooking Battleship Cove in Fall River as a touching tribute to a 14-year-old autistic Fall River boy who was neglected until his death in 2020. “This was a terrible tragedy,” recalled Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, who...
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Addition at the Scituate Animal Shelter the cat's meow

SCITUATE – Kittens piled in a hammock peacefully at the grand opening of the Scituate Animal Shelter last Saturday, an event showcasing the shelter’s expansion, including a new kitten room and areas to meet and greet with potential adoptive pet parents. The shelter, located at 106 George Washington...
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

Church Bingo Was a Pretty Big Thing in New Bedford

Did you ever go to church to play bingo? My Nana did, and so did my Aunt Ella. As a matter of fact, I knew several older women who would visit the church basements of New Bedford to play bingo quite regularly. It seemed as though there was a bingo game almost every night somewhere.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moby
FUN 107

Mystic Aquarium Debuts Adorable African Penguin Chicks

Three super-cute African Penguin chicks had their debut swim at Mystic Aquarium May 25 and guests were thrilled to see them. The babies were born back in February, but this week they were finally big enough to explore their habitat for the very first time. Lucky Mystic Aquarium guests who...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Richmond, Rhode Island — May 28, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
RICHMOND, RI
FUN 107

Familiar Faces Returning to Freestones (And One of Them Is The Monkey)

Ladies and gentlemen of the SouthCoast, the time has finally come to announce the return of Darwin, the Freestones monkey. When word came from Howie Mallowes (owner of New Bedford's Freestones City Grill and Carmine's at Candleworks, and the new Profile Tavern in Freetown, among other local spots), it was a sure sign that the summer of 2022 was going to be great.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Scenic Dartmouth Pond Is Looking Better Thanks to Volunteers

Sometimes it takes a village to strengthen a community. Dartmouth has found a way to come together to make a difference. Thanks to Dartmouth Rotary Club, Cornell Pond is looking a lot cleaner these days. Volunteers gathered last weekend on Old Fall River Road for their annual cleanup campaign. Everyone involved began picking up sticks, weed-whacking, removing briars and raking up old leaves simply out of the goodness of their hearts.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Couch Potato#Toys
FUN 107

WATCH: Young Whale Plays Near New Bedford Coast

NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his son,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Dinosaurs Will Roam Boston’s Waterfront This June

Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
fallriverreporter.com

Dog left to die on Massachusetts beach by owner, finds his forever home

Massachusetts State Police have issued a positive update after a dog was left abandoned on a beach at high tide. Elias Pacheco-Osario, 27, of Revere, was taken into custody by Troopers in September following an investigation led by Trooper Carlo Mastromattei and assisted by several other Troopers and Revere Police Officers. Trooper Mastromattei worked on the investigation while working his shift out of the State Police-Revere Barracks and also while on his own time over the course of several days.
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle four-alarm fire at old mill building in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — An old Taunton mill building caught fire early Saturday morning, working its way up to a 4-alarm fire. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday inside the 29,000-square-foot mill building that was built in 1900 on Spring Lane. Fire officials told Boston 25 News the building used to be a music studio in town but has since been turned into apartments and small businesses.
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy