Fall River Cat is the Couch Potato Your Family is Missing [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
By Maddie Levine
3 days ago
Adopting an animal is a special moment, and a shelter is a good place to find pets that could give you all the love you may be searching for. This week on Wet Nose Wednesday, we give the spotlight to a cute little cat from Jamaica Plain named Sophie, who is...
Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
There’s an unusual animal roaming the streets of Acushnet, and while it hasn’t posed a significant threat, it is certainly turning heads. It’s not every day you see a peacock casually strolling through backyards and side streets. Jessica Melo and her son heard a strange noise at...
When Fairhaven resident Danielle Hewitt received a notification from her Ring camera while at work today, she assumed it was the package she had been waiting for Amazon to drop off all week. Instead, it was video footage of a cow in front of her house. “It was just strutting...
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – A new tree stood tall Friday overlooking Battleship Cove in Fall River as a touching tribute to a 14-year-old autistic Fall River boy who was neglected until his death in 2020. “This was a terrible tragedy,” recalled Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, who...
Gianna is a "super-sweet" 15-year-old girl. While she is described by her counselors as funny with a terrific sense of humor, she tends to be a little quiet after meeting new people. A big fan of animals, Gianna loves both cats and dogs, but dreams of one day riding a...
SCITUATE – Kittens piled in a hammock peacefully at the grand opening of the Scituate Animal Shelter last Saturday, an event showcasing the shelter’s expansion, including a new kitten room and areas to meet and greet with potential adoptive pet parents. The shelter, located at 106 George Washington...
Did you ever go to church to play bingo? My Nana did, and so did my Aunt Ella. As a matter of fact, I knew several older women who would visit the church basements of New Bedford to play bingo quite regularly. It seemed as though there was a bingo game almost every night somewhere.
Three super-cute African Penguin chicks had their debut swim at Mystic Aquarium May 25 and guests were thrilled to see them. The babies were born back in February, but this week they were finally big enough to explore their habitat for the very first time. Lucky Mystic Aquarium guests who...
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel is from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island, an amazing 3,500-acre destination. I have a very full show, plus all the important travel updates for this Memorial Day weekend — from the state of high gas prices and airfares (and what you can do about it), including commentary on why the horrendous shootings in Uvalde, Texas is also a travel story, and what can motivate us to concrete action. Travel insurance is still Topic A, and then there’s medical evacuation and repatriation coverage. I get an update from John Gobbels, Vice President and COO of Medjet. Paul Mihailides, Founder of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences, on the reasons he built the Preserve and what it means to the community, and how he can responsibly redefine hospitality. I’m also joined by Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, to discuss her new book, Secrets of the Sprakkar — a fascinating look at Iceland’s extraordinary women and closing the gender gap around the world. And Gary Leff (ViewFromtheWing.com) with a much needed positive note: he shares a heartwarming story of an airplane maintenance worker who went above and beyond. All this and more on this edition of Eye on Travel coming from the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, Rhode Island.
Ladies and gentlemen of the SouthCoast, the time has finally come to announce the return of Darwin, the Freestones monkey. When word came from Howie Mallowes (owner of New Bedford's Freestones City Grill and Carmine's at Candleworks, and the new Profile Tavern in Freetown, among other local spots), it was a sure sign that the summer of 2022 was going to be great.
Sometimes it takes a village to strengthen a community. Dartmouth has found a way to come together to make a difference. Thanks to Dartmouth Rotary Club, Cornell Pond is looking a lot cleaner these days. Volunteers gathered last weekend on Old Fall River Road for their annual cleanup campaign. Everyone involved began picking up sticks, weed-whacking, removing briars and raking up old leaves simply out of the goodness of their hearts.
NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his son,...
It’s the little Fall River bakery that could. Amaral’s Bakery has been a staple on the SouthCoast for decades and now they continue to grow from their humble beginnings as they announce a new partnership with Christmas Tree Shops. “A lot of our customers were asking us to...
"Be Prepared" may be the motto for the Boy Scouts, but a 12-year-old from New York was anything but prepared for the encounter he had while on a recent camping trip -- one that saw his leg end up in the jaws of a black bear. The uninvited guest was...
Let's be honest, parents, there have been so many dinosaur events coming through our area lately that we've lost count. Yet the event happening on Boston's waterfront stands out from all the other dino happenings because it is completely free. You read that right. Boston's outdoor space, The Lawn on...
A Fall River native is in the fight for his life and those close to him are looking for the public’s help to win that fight. Friends and family say that Paul Couto is an amazing father and beloved teacher at Freetown Lakeville Middle School, and he needs some Portuguese pride to help him beat a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.
Massachusetts State Police have issued a positive update after a dog was left abandoned on a beach at high tide. Elias Pacheco-Osario, 27, of Revere, was taken into custody by Troopers in September following an investigation led by Trooper Carlo Mastromattei and assisted by several other Troopers and Revere Police Officers. Trooper Mastromattei worked on the investigation while working his shift out of the State Police-Revere Barracks and also while on his own time over the course of several days.
With so many amazing restaurants in New Bedford, it must be tough for newcomers to figure out where to eat. When those newcomers are also Hollywood stars making a movie, the decision is likely even harder. Yet the cast and crew of "Finestkind" seem to have found a favorite local...
TAUNTON, Mass. — An old Taunton mill building caught fire early Saturday morning, working its way up to a 4-alarm fire. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday inside the 29,000-square-foot mill building that was built in 1900 on Spring Lane. Fire officials told Boston 25 News the building used to be a music studio in town but has since been turned into apartments and small businesses.
