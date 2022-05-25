New RI license plate distribution delayed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It may take a little bit longer for the “wave” of new license plates to be sent to Rhode Island drivers.

The new license plates were set to be issued to car owners starting July 1, but they likely won’t start appearing on the roads until sometime in September, according to the Boston Globe .

Department of Revenue spokesman Paul Grimaldi said the hold up is due in part to a delay in the production of the specialty envelopes used to mail the license plates.

Drivers with the current “wave” plates will have to pay a one-time $8 surcharge to get the new one when their registration is up.

The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles and Gov. Dan McKee launched the “RI State Plate Design Contest” last December to solicit design proposals.

Rhode Islanders voted online in March for their favorite design out of a pool of five finalists , which featured other wave designs and the Newport Bridge. Approximately 300,000 votes were cast, according to the state.

The winner of the contest was Willem Van Lancker of South Kingstown, with a design that features smaller blue waves and an anchor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.