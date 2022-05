Several area school superintendents addressed the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school in messages to their communities. Top officials in the Lakeland, Hendrick Hudson, Peekskill and Croton-Harmon school districts all ensured parents and families there would be increased police presence this week in schools following the May 24 incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers before he was shot dead by police.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO