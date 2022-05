Charles Leclerc was denied the chance to finish what looked like becoming one of the great Monaco laps by the red flag at the end of qualifying on Saturday. Already 0.225 seconds clear of the field, the Ferrari driver was up on his own time by more than 0.4secs as he approached the Tabac corner and the final part of the lap, which had been his best sector all weekend, when the red flag was thrown for an accident at Portier, behind him on the other side of the tunnel.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO