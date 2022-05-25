ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Teen suspect slashes tires, pulls gun during fight in west Columbus

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXY8I_0fpgmA8h00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman was injured after a fight led to a shooting in west Columbus.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, three women, a 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds, drove to Wisconsin Avenue for a fight, according to police.

Trafficked Columbus woman aids FBI arresting doctor trying to buy sex slave

When the women arrived, a 16-year-old female suspect pulled a knife and a gun before the three women attempted to disengage from the fight, police say.

According to police, someone then fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle as the three women attempted to drive away but the teen suspect had slashed their tires.

Columbus man wanted for alleged homicide, another for 2021 burglary case

The 19-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and was stable when taken to an area hospital.

No charges have been filed and police ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

Apostle Natalie Young
3d ago

Sounds like grown women went to attack a 16-year-old in the 16 year old stood her ground with a gun and a knife which is now legal in Ohio via Governor Mike Dewine. okay, now what? The police arrested adults for attacking the child? that would be the law but never applied

Reply(1)
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man shoots at people sitting on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at two people sitting on their porch in South Linden, according to Columbus Police. CPD says that officers went to the 1200 block of East 18th Ave. just before 8:30pm Friday and found a house hit with gunfire. Police state the suspect […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two killed after Galloway shooting

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were killed Friday night in Galloway after a shooting, according to a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies arrived at the scene just before midnight on Friday at the 300 block of Idlebrook Place. A suspect is not in custody, according to the sheriff’s […]
GALLOWAY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Body-cam video shows arrest of suspect accused of firing at CPD substation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police released body-cam video Friday from when officers arrested a man accused of shooting a police substation earlier this week. Kaleb Queen is accused of shooting a Columbus Police substation on the city's southside. Video released Friday shows Queen leading police on a pursuit...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tires#Fbi#Wisconsin Avenue#Violent Crime#Wcmh#The Cpd Felony Assault
WSYX ABC6

Bond set at $5 million for suspect in fatal Walmart shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati-area Walmart, leaving one person dead and another injured Thursday night. Terrified customers and employees heard those shots and saw victims in pools of blood. Police say the victims tried to stop a man from shoplifting and the suspect shot them. That suspect is in jail charged with homicide.
HAMILTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

15 arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized in fourth ’Operation Unity’ campaign in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested multiple people, recovered stolen vehicles and seized multiple drugs and cash during its latest “Operation Unity” campaign.   This is the fourth time police have executed the public-safety campaign in Columbus. In previous operations, police focused on a two-mile radius around James Road and Livingston Avenue, and in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

19-year-old found fatally shot in southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside a home in southwest Columbus late Thursday night. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. Just before 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the home in the 3600 block of Briggs Road for a well-being check. Arriving...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect indicted for killing a man found dead in car on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was indicted Friday on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records. Michael V. Thilat, 29, was charged with murder May 19 for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Luney, a 56-year-old found dead May 14 in his Mini Cooper on 1-71 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple people rescued from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were rescued Saturday morning from Big Walnut Creek in Gahanna after kayaking, according to Gahanna Police. Water rescue crews were sent around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of East Johnstown Road, police said. Police said there were 10 kayakers with one holding onto a tree in the water […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim who died Saturday following a shooting on the city’s southeast side. Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 4600 block of Fenimore Court, where they found Rayn Cannon, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy