Police: Teen suspect slashes tires, pulls gun during fight in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman was injured after a fight led to a shooting in west Columbus.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, three women, a 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds, drove to Wisconsin Avenue for a fight, according to police.

When the women arrived, a 16-year-old female suspect pulled a knife and a gun before the three women attempted to disengage from the fight, police say.

According to police, someone then fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle as the three women attempted to drive away but the teen suspect had slashed their tires.

The 19-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and was stable when taken to an area hospital.

No charges have been filed and police ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

