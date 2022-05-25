Savannah Man Arrested on Two Outstanding Warrants in Andrew County Tuesday

HAMILTON, MO – A Hamilton man was life flighted to a Kansas City hospital following an accident in Caldwell County Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 11:40 pm. Eighteen-year old Chastin Bowen and 20-year old Isaac Evans, both of Hamilton, were riding a Polaris Ranger UTV on Nettleton Road, three miles southeast of Hamilton. Evans was failing to negotiate a curve when Bowen grabbed the steering wheel. The UTV went off the west side of the roadway and overturned. Both Bowen and Evans were ejected.

