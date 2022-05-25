Savannah Man Arrested on Two Outstanding Warrants in Andrew County Tuesday

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
HAMILTON, MO – A Hamilton man was life flighted to a Kansas City hospital following an accident in Caldwell County Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 11:40 pm. Eighteen-year old Chastin Bowen and 20-year old Isaac Evans, both of Hamilton, were riding a Polaris Ranger UTV on Nettleton Road, three miles southeast of Hamilton. Evans was failing to negotiate a curve when Bowen grabbed the steering wheel. The UTV went off the west side of the roadway and overturned. Both Bowen and Evans were ejected.
GALLATIN, MO – A Gallatin man is in custody after authorities say he attempted to set his brother on fire. Thirty-two year old Andrew Dale Bauer is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Law enforcement says Bauer and his brother got into a verbal...
Two arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the area counties are in the report for Thursday. At about 9:10 am in Linn County, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Jordan T Davis of Bucklin for alleged DWI, failure to display valid plates, and displaying plates belonging to another person. Davis was processed and released.
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 11:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Isaac T. Evans, 20, Hamilton, was southbound on NE Nettleton Road just north of Ridgeway Drive three miles southeast of Hamilton.
PRINCETON, MO – A warrant for a Fulton resident accused of making a false report in Mercer County has been rescinded by the Court. Jennifer Ray was charged earlier this month with making a false report on allegations she claimed she was stopped by a fake Missouri State Trooper. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says Ray posted on social media she was stopped by a person impersonating an officer in March. The highway patrol conducted an extensive investigation and determined the incident did not occur.
Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
An Overland Park woman in custody for allegedly killing a patient at a Missouri hospital also faces allegations that she stole another person’s identity to call in a prescription for antidepressants. Jennifer Hall allegedly picked up a prescription for the drug Silenor at a Hen House in Lenexa in...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5p.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2023 Freightliner semi driven by John Mbera, 36, Aurora, Colorado, was eastbound on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 635 northbound. The driver failed to negotiate...
CALDWELL COUNTY —A Kansas City man was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Freightliner semi driven by Richard D. Taylor, 69, Kansas City, was eastbound on U.S. 36 two miles east of Cameron. The vehicle traveled...
Two Newton residents were arrested by law enforcement authorities in Missouri Wednesday evening on drug charges. Thirty-dour-year-old Tyler Child and 29-year-old Laci Smith, both of Newton, were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Harrison County in Northwest Missouri. Both subjects were charged with Felony Possession of a...
Two Newton, Iowa residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. At 6:06 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 29-year-old Laci Smith who is facing charges for two felony possessions of a controlled substance for a synthetic narcotic and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers also arrested 34-year-old Tyler Child...
HUMBOLDT - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports methamphetamine arrests early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop. Justin Horne and Sara Marano, both of Humboldt, are suspected of possession of meth.
A second person arrested in Benton County last summer with four pounds of methamphetamine pleads guilty. Leilani Smith of Kansas City pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Tuesday. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. It was last June when a deputy stopped to question...
The Missouri Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a one-car accident on I49 Northbound at mile maker 152.8 in Cass County at approximately 1:20pm. The accident occurred when a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Wyatt Mason, 18 of Garden City MO., hydroplaned...
A Milan teen was given multiple citations following an accident Wednesday morning in Mercer County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports 19-year-old Milan resident Marcus A. Glidewell was arrested at 9:31 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, being a minor in possession of alcohol, and for leaving the scene of an accident.
A Chillicothe teen had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Grundy County Wednesday evening. State Troopers report the 17-year-old boy was northbound on NW 22nd Avenue, north of Trenton when his vehicle began sliding off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck the ditch and began overturning. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and later to St. Luke’s on the Plaza for treatment.
A Fatality Crash in Vernon County took the life of Simone Johnson 21 of Kansas City Missouri. The Missouri High Patrol responded to a one-car accident on Northbound MO 13 Highway South of MO 52 on Wednesday, May 25th at 1:15pm. The accident occurred when the driver of a 2021...
A Milan man was arrested in Mercer County Wednesday morning. State Troopers in Mercer County arrested 19-year-old Marcus A. Glidewell of Milan at about 9:30 am for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, minor in possession of alcohol, and leaving the scene of an accident. Glidewell was processed and released with citations.
Comments / 0