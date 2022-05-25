ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Isotopes debut robot umpire on Tuesday

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3B1r_0fpglHHZ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Major League Baseball continues to experiment with an automated ball and strike (ABS) system, the Albuquerque Isotopes are the latest minor league team to use it. The “robot umpire” was in use for the ‘Topes series in Salt Lake, and makes its debut at Isotopes Park this week against Round Rock.

Story continues below

“I liked it,” said pitcher Riley Smith. “There’s some things I like, some things I didn’t like, but at the end of the day, a strike zone is a strike zone. That’s what it is and we’re just going to have to deal with it.”

Smith is arguably the Isotope with the most ABS experience after making two starts in Salt Lake. He got the start in the first ever game where ABS was used in the Pacific Coast League, and got a second shot at it in the final game of the series. In those two starts Smith threw a combined 9.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits and ten strikeouts.

While Smith continues to get comfortable with the new system, he’s come to realize that there isn’t much he can do other about the results. When an umpire calls pitches, strikes are commonly called balls and balls are called strikes. Part of that depends on a pitcher’s agility to consistently hit spots and the catcher’s ability to frame. Without an umpire making that judgment call, it all comes down to where the ball crosses the plate.

“I had one the other day where we were setting up inside and I kind of yanked it to the outside corner to a righty. It would’ve for sure been a ball if it wasn’t for ABS and I got a strike and it was an important time. You don’t want to ever miss your spots, but it’s going to happen. To be able to get that pitch, that’s pretty cool.”

Coaches and players are able to view how the ABS system tracks a pitch on tablets, similar to how a batter’s box looks when tracking live stats. Since they are able to view the results in real time, there isn’t much room to argue balls and strikes, and some players miss that.

“I think I lot of guys would say they don’t like it,” said DJ Peterson. “I’m not a huge fan, I think it takes the element of the human aspect out of the game a little bit behind the plate. Some of the pros, it takes away some of the arguments you’ll have with the home plate umpire, maybe less ejections, stuff like that. You just don’t have anything to complain about, but for the most part, I’d say its a 50-50 outlook from the guys.”

New Mexico United adapts to changing venue, plans for new stadium

As a hitter, Peterson said his approach at the plate hasn’t really changed since ABS was put in place, even with an expanded zone. The horizontal strike zone seems to be pretty consistent at 19 inches across (home plate is 17 inches) , however the consensus from both pitchers and hitters seems to be that the vertical zone needs some work.

“I’ve had a couple change ups at the bottom of the zone, one of them bounced that I thought wasn’t even close that was called a strike,” Peterson said. “The iPad had it clipping the zone, so hard to argue with it. The stats are telling you, believe it or not, it bounced but it clipped the zone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNmTD_0fpglHHZ00

It remains to be seen what the future of ABS will look like, however the Isotopes must get used to it, at least for the time being.

“Like I said, it’s 50-50 with guys,” said Peterson. “For me, I’m not a huge fan, but it is what we have and we got to get used to it. We’re going to have it for the rest of the year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque, due to smoke from bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to smoke from the bosque fire. The alert is effective up until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM sued for alleged role in McBride Fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month’s McBride Fire in Ruidoso killed two and destroyed more than 200 homes. Now, three Texans who lost their vacation properties in the fire are suing PNM, claiming the electric company is to blame for the fire. The plaintiff’s attorney, Joe Lovell, said they brought in their own team of investigators to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Convention Center fresco painting faces delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after renowned artist Federico Vigil started work on a massive fresco painting in the Albuquerque Convention Center, the project still isn’t done but now there’s a new feature to walk visitors through what they’re seeing. “We wanted to create something that would complement and extend the amazing installation that Federico put […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Two new names added to APD Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added two new names to the Metro 15 list. 43-year-old Hector Rascon and 30-year-old Jesse Gene Harmon have both been added to the list. The Metro 15 is a list of top drivers of crime in Albuquerque. Rascon is a convicted felon, according to APD he has an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

First round of tax rebates heading to New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As early as Thursday, hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans will start seeing an extra $250 in their bank accounts. Just over a month after lawmakers approved cash payments for New Mexicans to help pay for higher costs of living and surging gas prices, the state now says the first round […]
GAS PRICE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest man accused of killing his father

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department investigated a suspicious death that occurred near 98th St. and Central Ave. On Tuesday morning, APD was dispatched after receiving reports that a man was dead outside the house. Police say they found a man, Abelito Rivera Sr. on the ground outside, covered in dirt. The Office of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Smith
KRQE News 13

DWI charge refiled against former Grant County DA

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – DWI charges have been refiled against former Grant County District Attorney Francesca Estevez. Those charges stem from her arrest in June of 2021. The sheriff says he got a call about a reckless driver heading into Silver City and found Estevez behind the wheel. According to deputies, she did not do […]
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis police arrest man for murder

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police have arrested 49-year-old Ray Gomez for the shooting death of 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez on May 11 just after 4:30 p.m. Officers were sent to the 900 block of Edwards St. and found Rodriguez had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and then flown to Lubbock where he […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Major League Baseball#The Albuquerque Isotopes#Coors#Krqe En Espa Ol#Miercoles 25 De Mayo 2022#Abs#The Pacific Coast League
KRQE News 13

Taos man faces life in prison for range of federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the Taos Pueblo is facing a possible life sentence for a range of federal charges. Richard Mascarenes, 36, of Taos, appeared in federal court Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and strangulation of an intimate partner. A United States Department of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Lovington man accused of killing his child’s mother

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Lovington man is accused of murder after police say he shot and killed his child’s mother. Monday, police responded to the area of South 5th St. after Rosa Elena Trujillo called police saying her child’s father, who she is estranged from, showed up to her home. According to a criminal complaint, […]
LOVINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire crews work to contain bosque fire near Coors and Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is continuing to work on moppping up hot spots after a large bosque fire broke out Wednesday night near Coors and Montaño. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind Bosque School. City officials say an Albuquerque Police Department Open Space officer on an air boat first spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy