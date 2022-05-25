ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB insiders have latest timeline for Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s return from injured list (UPDATE)

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A glimmer of hope for the Mets. New York sits in first place in the National League East despite having its two best pitchers on the injured list. Jacob deGrom started the season on the shelf with a stress reaction in his right shoulder. Max Scherzer joined him on...

