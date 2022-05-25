MLB insiders have latest timeline for Mets’ Jacob deGrom’s return from injured list (UPDATE)

May 27, 2022 - While bitter American League East rivals on the baseball diamond, the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees formed an unlikely partnership off the field before Thursday’s game in St. Petersburg. Rather than using their social media platforms for updates, highlights or general trash talking, the two teams synchronized their posts to share statistics on gun violence in America, bringing awareness to the devastating events in Buffalo, Uvalde and countless other communities. The Rays and Yankees’ Twitter accounts began posting in collaboration roughly 20 minutes before Thursday night’s opening pitch at Tropicana Field. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay announced they were donating $50,000 to the Everytown for Gun Safety’s support fund, “the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.” In a Friday morning tweet, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he was “never more proud to be a Rays fan than I am today.”

