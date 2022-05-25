ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin woman arrested after domestic incident over the weekend

By jhunter
KCJJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tiffin woman was taken into custody over the weekend after a domestic incident turned physical. A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on Sunday around 5:30 pm on reports of a physical domestic disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with 18-year-old...

www.1630kcjj.com

