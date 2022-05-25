ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Globo Filmes Boards 20 Movies, Ups Range, Overseas Ambitions (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aX8AL_0fpgkh8y00

Click here to read the full article.

Setting the agenda for much top Brazilian cinema bowing over 2022-25, Globo Filmes has boarded 20 new Brazilian movies, powering up by far the biggest production slate of any company in Brazil.

New titles from many of Brazil’s good and great range from Cinema Novo veteran Zelito Viana to Oscar-shortlisted Cao Hambuger. The production slate features obvious big commercial plays for domestic audiences such as “Tô de Graça, o Filme,” a movie spin-off from the hugely popular sitcom franchise.

The lineup, however, displays a far larger auteurist edge than in the past, with awaited new movies from young female auteurs such as Juliana Rojas and Beatriz Seigner and battling Black filmmakers Jeferson De, Grace Passo and Sabrina Fidalgo.

The slate also features big crossover titles which bid fair to feature at some of the biggest film festivals around the world, such as Hamburger’s “School Without Gates,” “Macunaíma 21,” from Felipe Bragança and Zahi Guajajara, a contemporary reinvention of the Brazilian modern classic novel; and “Tale of a Certain Orient,” an immigration tale set in early’ 50s Manaus, deep in the Amazon.

New movies join already announced Globo Filmes titles which include many of the most ambitious movies currently being readied out of Brazil: Alê Abreu’s “Perlimps,” set to world premiere at Annecy ;“The Business Woman’s Club,” from “The Second Mother’s” Anna Muylaert’s, unveiled at last year’s Cannes; Sergio Machado’s animated feature “Noah’s Ark,” sold handsomely by CMG; and Karim Aïnouz’s “Destiny Motel,” marking the “Invisible Life” director’s return to Brazilian filmmaking.

“We are trying to have more diversity in our slate of films. We have some very commercial films, some based on Globo’s IPs such as ‘DPA4,’ and some arthouse films, with both rising talents and acclaimed directors” Simone Oliveira, head of Globo Filmes from January 2020, said at Cannes.

Total investment in the 20-pic slate is $12 million, she added.

Globo Filmes is a Brazilian industry kingmaker. Co-producing all titles with independent producers in Brazil, it not only brings finance to the table but the huge marketing clout of the biggest media company in Latin America.

Globo Filmes is able to promote titles via not only direct airtime advertising but a broad range of programs from newscasts to magazines, entertainment shows, and even Brazil’s version of “Big Brother,” Oliveira observed.

This exposes art movies to a potentially huge free-to-air audiences still commanded by Globo, the media giant’s flagship TV channel, she added.

Globo Filmes is also stepping up its ambitions in other ways, said Oliveira.

“We want to make relevant films, whether commercial or art-house, and make sure they really impact in cinema theaters, as well as in the other windows”, said Oliveira.

Globo Filmes also aims to up international co-production, bringing on overseas production companies on its Brazilian titles. “Extra partners are important so that people get to know know the quality of Brazilian cinema, international co-producers open up new opportunities for a title and allow us to have another take on a film,” Oliveira enthused.

A quick breakdown of Globo Filmes’ new titles:

“Aba,” (“Aba ye sua banda,” Humberto Avelar)

A kids animated adventure feature set up at Frahia Produçoes, behind smash hit “Vai Que Dá Certo” and “Veronica.”

“Adelaide & Virginia,” (“Adelaide e Virginia,” Jorge Furtado)

A doc feature from Porto Alegre-based Furtado (“The Man Who Copied”), one of Brazil’s great, wide-ranging, genre-bending critics of class, capitalism and much more . Produced by Casa de Cinema de Porto Alegre.

“Agora É Que São Elas,” (Pedro Antonio)

A road movie comedy with two suburban female leads (Cacau Protásio and Fabiana Karla) who have left their families to pursue their dream. Directed by Pedro Antonio (“Um TIo Quase Perfeito”) with artistic consultancy from Jorge Furtado.

“Alucinaçao,” (Renato Terra)

Written and directed by Terra (“Narciso em férias,” “Uma noite em 67”), a vision of Brazil’s ‘70s generations, backed by tracks from 1976 album of the film’s title, from Belchior,

“The Blue Flamingo” (“O Flamingo Solitário,” Beatriz Seigner)

Co-produced by Thierry Lenouvel’s Cinésud Promotion in France and pitched at Rome’s MIA Market in 2020, a drama about a boy, 11, travelling to a largely abandoned beach town to meet his father for the first time. Seigner’s fiction feature follow-up to the multi-prized “ Los Silencios.

“Cancer and Scorpio Rising,” (“Cancer com Ascendente em Peixes,” Rosane Svartman)

Produced by Rio-based Raccord, the latest from Svartman (“How To be Single in Rio,” “A Life Worth Living”), inspired by the breast cancer blog of Raccord producer Clélia Bessa.

“Carolina,” (Jeferson De)

The latest from Black Brazilian cinema activist Jeferson De whose 2010 feature debut “Broder” played Berlin. Raccord and Maria das Graças produce.

“Cidade; Campo,” (Juliana Rojas)

The awaited next film from one of the doyennes of Brazilian auteur genre cinema, co-director of Locarno winner “Good Manners.” A two-part feature telling two immigration stories between city and countryside, with fantasy elements, used in a different way to her previous works, she told Variety . Sara Silveira produces for Dezenove Som e Imagens. Germany’s Sutor Kolonko (“Rojo”) co-produces with Canal Brasil and Telecine.

“DPA 4,” (“DPA 4 (“Detetives de Prédio Azul 4”), Mauro Lima)

Next movie instalment in Globo’s long-running film/series kids fantasy adventure franchise. From Conspiraçao Filmes.

“Deaf Love 1500,” (“Amores Surdos 1500,” Grace Passô)

Written and to be directed by Passó, a playwright, director and actress, a movie that delivers a trenchant family metaphor for Brazil. Produced by EntreFilmes, behind Un Certain Regard winner “The Dead and the Others,” and Rachel Daisy Ellis’ Desvia Produções, whose credits include major Latin American arthouse hits such as “Divine Love” and “Rojo.”

“Macunaíma 21,” (Felipe Bragança, Zahi Guajajara)

One of the big international titles on Globo’s slate, a contemporary road movie reimagining of the celebrated novel mixing indigenous heritage and humble big city outskirts. Bragança, whose “ Don’t Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl! ” played Sundance and Berlin in 2017, directs with poet-actress Guajajara. Produced by Duas Mariola. France’s Promenade Films co-produces.

“Marília Pêra,” (“Viva Marilia,” Zelito Viana)

The latest from indefatigable Cinema Novo producer and director Viana (“Villa-Lobos: A Life of Passion”) and Mapa Filmes, established by Glauber Rocha, Viana and Walter Lima in 1965.

“Una Mulher de Outro Mundo,” (César Rodrigues)

Next from Rodrigues, king of Brazilian comedy, both series and films, such as “Vai que cola,” “Minha mãe é uma peça 2” and “Os Roni.” Produced by Formata.

“School Without Gates,” (“Escola Sem Muros,” Cao Hamburger)

One of two education-focused movies from Hamburger set up at Gullane , which produced his Oscar-shortlisted “The Year My Parents Went on Vacation.”  “School” turns on real-life figure Braz Nogueira, who transforms a school – and with it whole community – in São Paulo’s Heliopolis favela.

“Tale of a Certain Orient,” (“Relato de Um Certo Oriente,” Marcelo Gomes)

The awaited next from Gomes, whose movies have played Cannes (“Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures”) and Berlin (“Joaquin,” “The Man of the Crowd”). A meeting of two worlds tale, set in the early ‘50s, portraying Lebanese immigrants settling in the Amazon’s Manaus. Matizar’s Guilherme Coelho (“Orphans of Eldorado”) produces with Gullane and Eliane Ferreira’s Muiraquitã Filmes and Ernesto Soto and Gomes’ Misti. Italy’s Kavac Film co-produced with Canal Brasil.

“This is Pretty Much My Life,” (“Isso e Muito Minha Vida,” Vitor Brandt)

Next from Brandt, behind Netflix’s buddy cop parody “Cabras da Peste.” Raccord produces.

“Three Holes,” (Três Buracos, Caíto Ortiz)

Produced by Pródigo Films (“Cioisa Mais Linda,” “Invisible City”) and new major Brazilian production force Ventre Studio , and directed by Ortiz (“O Roubo da Taça”).

“Time to Change,” (Sabrina Fidalgo, Yvan Rodic)

Produced by Gullane, co-produced by Globonews, Yvan Rodic Media and Fidalgo Produçoes,  a doc feature addressing white supremacy, from the POV of a white European man (Rodic) and black Brazilian woman (Fidalgo).

“Tô de Graça, o Filme,” (César Rodrigues)

A movie spin-off from the hugely popular sitcom, which has run to five seasons, from Brazilian powerhouse Conspiraçao Filmes.

“Two Summers and an Eternity,” (“Dois Verôes e Uma Eternidade,” Sandra Kogut)

The next film from distinguished auteur Kogut, whose “Mutum” (2007) played Directors’ Fortnight, while 2019’s “Three Summers” topped the Havana Festival. Gullane produces.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ray Liotta Finished Filming ‘Cocaine Bear’ and Apple’s True-Crime Series ‘Black Bird’ Before Death

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta had several films and a television series in the works before his sudden death on Thursday at age 67. At least two projects, Universal’s wild drug-filled thriller “Cocaine Bear” and the Apple TV Plus limited series “Black Bird,” had already completed production and should be released according to schedule, sources say. Liotta died in his sleep while shooting “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. The indie movie began production over a month ago, but it’s not clear where they were in terms of filming. John Barr is directing “Dangerous Waters,” a thriller...
MLB
Variety

Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin Join Pandemic Thriller ‘Rich Flu’

Click here to read the full article. Daniel Brühl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s pandemic themed thriller “Rich Flu.” They will be starring opposite Rosamund Pike, who had previously been announced as the lead. Cameras are now set to roll this fall on the high-concept social thriller in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet. At first it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on. With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want, in...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery Among Companies Added to ‘Coded for Inclusion’ Diverse Hiring Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Major entertainment companies Amazon Studios, Warner Bros. Discover, A+E Networks and Banijay Americas have signed on to join Coded for Inclusion, an initiative that aims to combat discriminatory hiring systems in the industry through its Staff Me Up platform. Coded for Inclusion was launched last year, as a collaboration between several organizations including Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society Fellowship, Hue You Know, AMC Networks and Endeavor Content. The program provides productions access to Staff Me Up, a hiring program that uses DEI tools developed from research by social and racial justice groups Hue...
BUSINESS
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manaus#Latin America#Ups Range#Brazilian#Cinema Novo#Hamburger
Variety

‘Anna K’ Producing Duo on How the Ukraine War Has Hit Russia’s Booming TV Industry

Click here to read the full article. Powerhouse producers Valeriy Fedorovich and Evgeniy Nikishov, the creative duo behind Netflix’s first Russian original series, “Anna K,” quietly left 1-2-3 Production in early March and are now focused on their Moscow-based shingle MC2. Though the announcement was formally made just days removed from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Fedorovich said the plan to leave the Gazprom-Media-backed production outfit had been set in motion long ago. “When we set up our own company, it was clear that we [would] have to say goodbye to 1-2-3 Production,” Fedorovich told Variety. “We used to work for others; now...
WORLD
Variety

Ray Liotta Tributes Pour In From Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis and More: ‘Passionate, Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed. Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Additional credits include “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Marriage Story.” The actor...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Variety

Netflix Adds Warning Card to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere Following Uvalde School Shooting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is adding a warning card to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in light of the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead — including 19 children and two teachers. The warning card, which will show up for viewers in the U.S. when the episodes launch on Friday, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

How Sean Penn’s ‘Gaslit’ Transformation Came Down to an Unexpected Prosthetic

Click here to read the full article. Turning Julia Roberts into 1970s political wife Martha Mitchell for Starz series “Gaslit” called for a light touch from the hairstyling, makeup and effects team — unlike the heavy prosthetics and bald cap sported by co-star Sean Penn. In the eight-part series, which comes to an end June 5, Penn is unrecognizable as Attorney General John Mitchell, while Roberts’ portrayal of his then-wife Martha, who would become a key player in bringing the Watergate scandal to light, relies on a combination of subtle touches. For Oscar-winning special effects makeup artist Kazu Hiro, it was all...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Larry Gatlin Pulls Out of NRA Memorial Day Concert

Click here to read the full article. A day after Don McLean pulled out of the NRA’s Memorial Day concert in Houston scheduled for this weekend, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart have pulled out as well. The concert is part of a larger rally organized by the National Rifle Association, featuring speeches from former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ted Cruz; “over 14 acres of guns and gear and 800 exhibitors”; and with a concert featuring Lee Greenwood and others. The event is going forward even though it is taking place just three...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Star, Dies at 67

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, the acclaimed actor known for “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and many more roles, has died at 67, Variety has confirmed with his publicist. He died in his sleep while he was in the Dominican Republic shooting an upcoming film, “Dangerous Waters.” Playing the real-life mobster Henry Hill, Liotta shot to stardom in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” which revolutionized the gangster genre and received heaps of critical and commercial success. It’s widely considered one of the greatest films of all time, and it received six Academy Award nominations and one win after releasing in...
MLB
Variety

Jeff Bridges Was ‘Close to Dying’ After Getting COVID While on Chemo: ‘I Was Ready to Go’

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges revealed to People magazine that he was “pretty close to dying” after contracting COVID while on chemotherapy for cancer. The Oscar winner announced in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with lymphoma. Bridges told People that he had “a 12-by-9-inch tumor” in his body. “It was like a child in my body. It didn’t hurt or anything,” the actor said. To fight the cancer, Bridges almost immediately started chemotherapy by infusion and then later oral chemotherapy. The chemo proved successful prior to the COVID diagnosis. “They got a cocktail that worked, and oh...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Remembering Ray Liotta, Who Played Characters From the Dark Side With Indelible Style

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, who died Thursday at 67, was a great actor who was second to none when it came to playing hoodlums, scoundrels, rotters, psychopaths, and cool jerks. To put it that way sounds reductive, of course, since that was far from the only thing he could do. Just think of his beloved performance in “Field of Dreams,” where he played Shoeless Joe Jackson as the impish ghost of baseball past. But when he would pop up in a movie like “Killing Them Softly” or “Cop Land” or “Unlawful Entry” or “Blow” or...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres’ Finale Is a Fitting End to a Show Without Perspective (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Near the beginning of the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, the host found herself sadly, solemnly dancing. Wiping away tears, DeGeneres stomped up the steps of her stage’s audience section, embracing members of the crowd wearily, mouthing the lyrics “you’ve got the best of my love” — even as it seemed evident from her demeanor that her guests had what was left of it. This was an admirable concession to routine from a host who has made her name through nimble footwork: Redefining herself as a broadcast-ready daytime host after the 1990s...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Showing Up’ Review: Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s Exquisite Minimalist Drama of Art and Life in Portland

Click here to read the full article. Lizzy Carr (Michelle Williams), the central character of Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up,” is a sculptor who is finishing up a series of ceramic figures she’ll be presenting in a gallery show. We see her working, throughout the movie, on the small clay statues — all women, each one about a foot tall, some mounted on rods, all with an intentionally rough, patchy surface that may look awkward and unpolished if you’re close up to it, but when you stand back a bit you see the aesthetic elegance of her style. (Giacometti would understand.)...
PORTLAND, OR
Variety

How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Production Designer Secured Real Fighter Planes and More

Click here to read the full article. It is widely known that Tom Cruise would rather jump off a building or out of an airplane than resort to using CGI. Thus, when it came to filming “Top Gun: Maverick,” having access to the Navy equipment and expertise that informed the original 1986 hit was paramount for production designer Jeremy Hindle to create a believable, engaging action film. From an opening sequence aboard the flight deck of a USS aircraft carrier to an F-14 Tomcat plane, or a fleet of fighters, Hindle pulled out all the stops. The film brings back Cruise as...
MOVIES
Variety

BBC ‘Welcomes’ U.K. Government’s Mid-Term Charter Review

Click here to read the full article. The BBC Board has said it “welcomes” the government’s mid-term charter review, which will examine the governance and regulation of the BBC. The process, which will take 12 months, will be undertaken by “officials” from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, which is currently led by minister Nadine Dorries. At the end of the review, officials will publish a report which “may make recommendations for changes to the governance and regulatory arrangements for the BBC.” According to the review, its objectives are to: “Examine whether the governance arrangements established during Charter Review 2015/16 and...
POLITICS
Variety

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Director Teases Slasher Film Plot: ‘Pooh and Piglet Go on a Rampage’

Click here to read the full article. A.A. Milne’s original “Winnie the Pooh” stories only lapsed into the public domain five months ago, but the tubby little cubby has already made his foray into slasher films. “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” wrapped earlier this month, and the first stills showing a demonic Pooh and Piglet about to pounce on a scantily-clad young woman relaxing in a hot tub have already set the internet on fire. In an interview with Variety, director Rhys Waterfield, who is in post-production on four other films including “Firenado” and “Demonic Christmas Tree,” said the response to...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy