Cannes ACID Title ‘Polaris’ Broken Down by Director Ainara Vera

By Pablo Sandoval
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
World premiering at the Cannes ACID showcase, “Polaris” explores the intimate relationship between two sisters, Hayat and Leila. The film, set between the isolated Northern Sea and warm, well-connected France, aims to bring a human perspective to this tale of sisterhood set against dramatic land- and seascapes.

“Polaris” marks the doc feature debut of Spain’s director Ainara Vera whose experience includes workings a first AD and co-editor on several of Victor Kossakovsky’s productions , including the Berlinale 2020-selected  “ Gunda .”

Vera and Hayat met on the shoot of another Kossakovsky movie, “ Aquarela ,” during which the two fostered a bond, with Hayat serving on Kossakovsky and Vera’s sailors crew. Their relationship evolved as Vera followed Hayat back to France in order to film the sisters’ story.

The film is produced by Point-du-Jour and Les Films du Balibari in France and Greenland’s Ánorâk Film. The Party Film Sales handling international sales.

Vera’s short film debut “Sertres” premiered at the 2014 Locarno Film Festival; medium-length “See You Tomorrow, God Willing!” premiered at 2017’s IDFA. Vera has been selected by Variety as an up-and-coming Spanish director to track.

Variety spoke with Vera ahead of “Polaris ” premiere at Cannes.

You worked with Hayat previously but how did this story come together?

It was a deep night in the middle of the ocean. Hayat was night-watching, and I decided to accompany her. We chatted all night and she shared something very painful with me: her sister was in jail and she was not emotionally prepared to visit her. She felt her sister was repeating her mum’s trajectory. When we arrived in Greenland and said “bye,” I knew that I would be accompanying her to France to meet her sister. The rest of the process was a mystery, but I guess the three of us needed to make this film.

How would you describe the transition the main characters suffer in your film?

When I met Hayat, she was unable to speak openly about her past. She was ashamed. Today she is a much more confident person, and she embraces her story. The film has helped her to articulate it.

Both protagonists are women, opening te door to a really interesting female perspective. How would you explain your role as a female director?

It is difficult for me to answer this question. When I wake up and walk down the street, I don’t ask myself how I walk like a female person. I am just me! I only know that at rentals they questioned my capacity to mount the camera on top of the mast and film from there. I was in shock because I knew it was an easy thing to do! Finally, I decided to hide that I was pregnant even from my mother. I travelled to Greenland, and one day, at 5 am, sitting 20m high in a harness, I was the happiest person on Earth while watching icebergs pass my frame. I sent a kiss to the rental house from there!

How did you approach the environment on the film?

Historically we, humans, behave as if we are the owners of Earth. It was clear to me from the beginning that I was in a territory that we have partially conquered as a species and that I should not be there. I filmed the landscape with great respect. For instance, Hayat has a big connection with whales. My first reaction was, let’s make a spectacular sequence with underwater cameras, and let’s film the skin of the whales very close. I wanted to make a mind-blowing scene! But soon I realized that it was a colonialist approach. Instead, every time we met a whale, we turned off the engine, we kept silent, and we let the whale decide what to do. There are no whales in the film and I am very happy about it!

There are many metaphors during the film, how did those become so important to the sisters’ story?

At times, documentary filmmaking can become a reality show, especially when you film human stories. I wanted the viewers to understand the soul of the two characters, to feel them intimately , but at the same time, I didn’t want to be obscene. Distance is the key. In this case, metaphors!

Spectators may feel they’re observing an intimate story. Can you explain how you achieved that point of view?

I wanted the viewer to feel Hayat and Leila directly. I gave each shot a certain distance, time, and space so the viewer could have a real human encounter with them. My role was to select the most relevant moments and film them at the right distance.

How did you use the camera as a narrative asset?

Documentary filmmaking is an art where aesthetics became ethics. I only moved the camera when there was a reason behind it. Most of the time there was no reason for movement so stillness was mandatory.

Silence helps mould “Polaris’” rhythm. How did you approach the post-production, and especially, how did you blend the sound into the narrative?

From the beginning, I wanted to bring the invisible visible into the film. The sound was the best alley for it! We didn’t want to be naturalistic, we wanted the sound to recreate Hayat’s mindset. Alexander Dudarev [sound editor] and Alexandre Widmer [sound mixer] are two poets. Give them some wind and they will transform it into an emotion. They are magicians! They knew when and how to create silence: perhaps the most difficult sound in a film.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes #Polaris #Whales #Point Du Jour #Idfa #Spanish
Variety

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Star, Dies at 67

Click here to read the full article. Ray Liotta, the acclaimed actor known for “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and many more roles, has died at 67, Variety has confirmed with his publicist. He died in his sleep while he was in the Dominican Republic shooting an upcoming film, “Dangerous Waters.” Playing the real-life mobster Henry Hill, Liotta shot to stardom in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” which revolutionized the gangster genre and received heaps of critical and commercial success. It’s widely considered one of the greatest films of all time, and it received six Academy Award nominations and one win after releasing in...
MLB
Variety

Netflix Adds Warning Card to ‘Stranger Things 4’ Premiere Following Uvalde School Shooting (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is adding a warning card to the “Stranger Things 4” premiere in light of the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead — including 19 children and two teachers. The warning card, which will show up for viewers in the U.S. when the episodes launch on Friday, reads: “We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres’ Finale Is a Fitting End to a Show Without Perspective (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Near the beginning of the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, the host found herself sadly, solemnly dancing. Wiping away tears, DeGeneres stomped up the steps of her stage’s audience section, embracing members of the crowd wearily, mouthing the lyrics “you’ve got the best of my love” — even as it seemed evident from her demeanor that her guests had what was left of it. This was an admirable concession to routine from a host who has made her name through nimble footwork: Redefining herself as a broadcast-ready daytime host after the 1990s...
TV SHOWS
Variety

French Film ‘The Worst Ones’ and Vicky Krieps Win Big in Cannes Un Certain Regard Awards

Click here to read the full article. Predicting winners is always a fool’s errand in the Un Certain Regard section — the second-most prestigious competition of the Cannes Film Festival — and so it proved tonight, as the little-heralded French entry “The Worst Ones (Les Pires),” a debut feature from female directing duo Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret was handed the top prize by jury president Valeria Golino. The Italian actor-director and her fellow jurors also handed prizes to Pakistani breakout “Joyland,” Romanian drama “Metronom” and “Corsage” star Vicky Krieps. Full report to follow. Prix Un Certain Regard: “The Worst Ones,” Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret Jury Prize: “Joyland,” Saim Sadiq Best Director: Alexandru Belc, “Metronom” Best Performance: Vicky Krieps, “Corsage” and Adam Bessa, “Harka” Best Screenplay: Maha Haj, “Mediterranean Fever” Coup de Coeur Award: “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron More from VarietyIndigenous Producer Says He Was 'Treated Like a Criminal' For Wearing Moccasins on Cannes Red Carpet'Mother and Son' Review: Léonor Serraille's Softly Shattering Story of Immigrants Finding Themselves and Losing Each Other'Return to Seoul' Review: A Restless, Graceful Drama About Identity Formed Rather Than Found
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks Skirts Around Question About Polarizing ‘Elvis’ Accent at Cannes Press Conference

Click here to read the full article. The “Elvis” team was on hand in Cannes for a little more conversation about Baz Luhrmann’s boisterous musical drama — but how Tom Hanks landed on his mysterious European-American accent as Colonel Tom Parker in the movie will remain a mystery for now. The Oscar-winning actor received the first question from journalists at the Thursday press conference, and was asked how he prepared for his role as Parker and whether he researched his Dutch background and accent. Hanks skirted around any discussion of his accent work, and instead spoke at length about learning more about...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Buyers Flock to Leonor Serraille’s Competition Film ‘Mother and Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films has locked major territory deals on Leonor Serraille’s drama “Mother and Son” which world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered strong reviews. “Mother and Son” charts the lives of a young African woman, Rose, and two of her four children, Jean and Ernest, who come to France from the Ivory Coast in the 1980s with high ideals. Juggling her parenting responsibilities and low-paying jobs, Rose still aspires to find true love and to fulfill her own desires, but she ultimately struggles to reach a balance between her...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Director Teases Slasher Film Plot: ‘Pooh and Piglet Go on a Rampage’

Click here to read the full article. A.A. Milne’s original “Winnie the Pooh” stories only lapsed into the public domain five months ago, but the tubby little cubby has already made his foray into slasher films. “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” wrapped earlier this month, and the first stills showing a demonic Pooh and Piglet about to pounce on a scantily-clad young woman relaxing in a hot tub have already set the internet on fire. In an interview with Variety, director Rhys Waterfield, who is in post-production on four other films including “Firenado” and “Demonic Christmas Tree,” said the response to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Showing Up’ Review: Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s Exquisite Minimalist Drama of Art and Life in Portland

Click here to read the full article. Lizzy Carr (Michelle Williams), the central character of Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up,” is a sculptor who is finishing up a series of ceramic figures she’ll be presenting in a gallery show. We see her working, throughout the movie, on the small clay statues — all women, each one about a foot tall, some mounted on rods, all with an intentionally rough, patchy surface that may look awkward and unpolished if you’re close up to it, but when you stand back a bit you see the aesthetic elegance of her style. (Giacometti would understand.)...
PORTLAND, OR
Variety

Variety

