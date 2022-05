A grand jury in Hartwell hands up indictments in the case of Hart County Commissioner Ricky Carter and his son Jake: charges stem from the alleged assault of Commissioner Carter’s brother-in-law back in March. He and his son have been indicted on charges that include aggravated assault. Ricky Carter, who was first elected to the Hart County Commission in 2012, lost his bid for reelection earlier this week.

