UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Many people were left in disbelief Tuesday, after an elementary school shooting that hit so close to home... especially many kids are in school for the last week of class. It's utter shock and heartbreak after a shooting an Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 18 students and one teacher dead."I've been a criminologist for 25 years and as you could imagine I have heard and seen many things in the course of those 25 years but this is as bad as it gets," criminologist, Dr. Alex del Carmen said. "This now leads into weeks and months...

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO