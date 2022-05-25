ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

There will be increased law enforcement presence in Rockingham County Schools in wake of Texas school shooting

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office announced an increased presence in their school district.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a message that said , in part, “in the wake of the horrified events at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday, law enforcement will have an increased presence in all of our local Schools in the days ahead.”

They go on to explain that this is in addition to typical officer presence and security measures.

At least 19 children were killed in a shooting at Robb Element ary School on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire.

The nation is reeling from the shooting, and an additional tweet from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that the safety of their schools is a top priority .

Comments / 5

Kit Carson
3d ago

I'd say 2 Officers, 1 door, one Officer inside an one Officer outside. Thesw copycat crimes can happen anywhere!!

Reply
9
FOX8 News

Randolph County fugitive who allegedly removed ankle monitor found in Georgia after two months

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted Randolph County fugitive was discovered in Georgia on Thursday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Rafael Rabadan, 30, has been under Electronic House Arrest (EHA) with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office since March 26, 2020, on charges of trafficking illegal substances. On March 5 of this year, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Rockingham County deputies charge man with second-degree rape

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man is facing rape charges. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, James Eanes, 66, was charged with second-degree rape. Investigators did not release further details about the case. Eanes was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
