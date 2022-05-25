Pedestrian struck and killed by a freight train in Pompano Beach, deputies say

A person was struck and killed by a Florida East Coast Railway freight train in Pompano Beach early Wednesday, deputies said.

The crash happened near the 100 block of South Dixie Highway shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. A person was also struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park shortly after 10 a.m.

Deputies closed Atlantic Boulevard at Dixie Highway for the investigation.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This bulletin will be updated.

