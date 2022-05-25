Ali Wentworth shares her favorite Hamptons escapes

Ali Wentworth and her news anchor husband George Stephanopoulos have kept a house in the Hamptons for 20 years: first in East Hampton, then Southampton, and now back to East — on the very same street where they used to reside.

“East Hampton is the place we go to for relaxation, family time and decompression,” Wentworth, 57, tells Alexa. “I have been pregnant there, raised children, celebrated birthdays, holidays and made great friends. Most importantly, I learned how to rake for clams there.”

Ali Wentworth and her husband George Stephanopoulos have called the Hamptons home for two decades. Getty Images

It’s also the place the actor and writer (who’s starred in everything from “In

Living Color” to the Pop series “Nightcap,” which she also created) spent much of the early days of the pandemic, recovering from COVID-19 and penning her new book, “ Ali’s Well That Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration .”

“I wrote it as a journal of what it was like being in quarantine with my family and what our coping mechanisms were,” she said. “I hope people who read it remember the lessons they learned during the extremely unprecedented time of a global pandemic. And maybe laugh a little — particularly with the chapter about our obsession with the show ‘Love Island Australia.’”

Here are a few of the comedian’s favorite homes away from home in the Hamptons.

“I can spend a whole rainy afternoon here, browsing art books and reading poetry. [Wentworth will appear for a reading of “ Ali’s Well That Ends Well ” here on July 15 at 5 p.m.] And any book they don’t carry, they will get for you.” 41 Main St., East Hampton

“They make the most gorgeous cakes and pies — it’s almost a tragedy to eat them because they are truly works of art.” 68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

Getty Images

“Tourist or not, when in Montauk, you have to go see the lighthouse.” 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk

“I like to get friends gifts at Nellie’s, because it has antiques and unique baubles. I have given people the most beautiful bowls from here.” 230 Main St., East Hampton

“Even though it’s right on the highway, I love this seafood restaurant. The steamers and lobster rolls are so worth it. Don’t forget french fries.” 2025 Montauk Highway, Amagansett

“This is the place for me. I dress like a college student. My uniform: jeans, white button-down shirt and soft scarves.” 16 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

Getty Images

“Here you will find the best live entertainment. Though I’m so old that loud music hurts my ears.” 161 Main St., Amagansett

“A family favorite!” We have taken our girls here for years, even when they were little. Our favorite time is winter by the pizza oven.” 136 N. Main St., East Hampton

“When I need an escape, I go here for the best massages and facials. Then I spend way too much on all the creams and organic elixirs.” 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

“Hands down, the best farm stand. I would drive 1,000 miles for their white corn.” 293 Town Lane, Amagansett

“My favorite breakfast spot is the beach, especially in the early morning. So we go here to get muffins, fruit salad and coffees, then picnic on the beach. Dogs and all!” 34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton