Kathy Hilton, star of ‘RHOBH,’ reveals her luxe Hamptons packing list

She may be a fan favorite on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but NYC-born Kathy Hilton has been holding court in her beloved Hamptons since 1978.

The matriarch of the Hilton clan — which includes husband Rick; kids Paris, Nicky, Barron and Conrad; and a trio of grandchildren who’ve dubbed her “Kiki” — adores lunches at La Parmigiana in Southampton, dinners at the Palm in East Hampton and walks on Jobs Lane in Bridgehampton.

“The Hamptons have always been a special place for me,” Hilton, 63, tells Alexa. “I love seeing the next generation enjoy it now. Family is my top priority.” But when you’re a Hilton (even one known for being authentic, irreverent and quirky by “RHOBH” devotees), looking and feeling good are also high on the list. Here are some of the OG socialite’s best-kept summer staples.

Nicky Hilton x French Sole “Serpent” shoes, $195 at French Sole Shoes

“Chanel No. 5” parfum (100 ml), $146 at Chanel

Dress, $2,690 at Oscar de la Renta

Quay x Paris “Total Vibe” sunglasses, $65 at Quay Australia

“The Light Sleeper” dress, $1,144 at The Vampire’s Wife

“Kalahari Watermelon” 5-wick candle, $215 at Voluspa

Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila (750 ml), $73 at Drizly

“Yachting” beach towel, $470 at Hermès

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $44 at Supergoop

Krista Robertson x Lisi Lerch hat, $250 at Lisi Lerch