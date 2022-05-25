ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

Kathy Hilton, star of ‘RHOBH,’ reveals her luxe Hamptons packing list

By Patty Adams Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258Lqo_0fpghdeH00

She may be a fan favorite on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but NYC-born Kathy Hilton has been holding court in her beloved Hamptons since 1978.

The matriarch of the Hilton clan — which includes husband Rick; kids Paris, Nicky, Barron and Conrad; and a trio of grandchildren who’ve dubbed her “Kiki” — adores lunches at La Parmigiana in Southampton, dinners at the Palm in East Hampton and walks on Jobs Lane in Bridgehampton.

“The Hamptons have always been a special place for me,” Hilton, 63, tells Alexa. “I love seeing the next generation enjoy it now. Family is my top priority.” But when you’re a Hilton (even one known for being authentic, irreverent and quirky by “RHOBH” devotees), looking and feeling good are also high on the list. Here are some of the OG socialite’s best-kept summer staples.

“These are so chic and comfortable — not always the easiest combination to find — and I adore the designer!”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbYDo_0fpghdeH00
Nicky Hilton x French Sole “Serpent” shoes, $195 at French Sole Shoes
“Such a classic scent and not too heavy for the warmer months.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FniAA_0fpghdeH00
“Chanel No. 5” parfum (100 ml), $146 at Chanel
“I tend to be pretty casual in the summer, but this will be my go-to for my formal events.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AiCV_0fpghdeH00
Dress, $2,690 at Oscar de la Renta
“My daughter Paris handpicked this style for me, so you will be seeing me in them all summer long.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiB4l_0fpghdeH00
Quay x Paris “Total Vibe” sunglasses, $65 at Quay Australia
“I have my eye on this for the late summer, when we celebrate my daughter Nicky’s baby boy’s ‘Sip and See,’ where all of our family and friends will get to meet him!”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKGt4_0fpghdeH00
“The Light Sleeper” dress, $1,144 at The Vampire’s Wife
“Perfect for the beach, a long weekend or just an everyday bag.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ws18_0fpghdeH00
“The Lily” bag, $210 at Lily & Bean
“I love this candle because it smells like summer!”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaObO_0fpghdeH00
“Kalahari Watermelon” 5-wick candle, $215 at Voluspa
“This is so smooth. I can sip it straight or will mix it with Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne for a Mexican twist on the traditional French 75 cocktail.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxgFN_0fpghdeH00
Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila (750 ml), $73 at Drizly
“An absolute luxury, I recently came across a beautiful jacket that was made from a vintage one!”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1aQn_0fpghdeH00
“Yachting” beach towel, $470 at Hermès
“This is the first thing I put on every morning.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T098D_0fpghdeH00
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $44 at Supergoop
“Perfect to keep the sun off my face, and I love [that you can add] a wide ribbon.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCQsy_0fpghdeH00
Krista Robertson x Lisi Lerch hat, $250 at Lisi Lerch

“I love all things tabletop and have even been working on my own line. It’s fun to see so many of my friends’ beautiful things in this book.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y200S_0fpghdeH00
“A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings” by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Shelley Johnstone Paschke , $42 at Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Aggressive rat sparks chaos at NYC dog park in wild viral video

It’s a dog-eat-rat world out there. A rambunctious rodent found its way into the middle of a Fido frenzy, causing chaos to erupt at the Tompkins Square Dog Run in Manhattan. As captured in a now-viral video posted to Twitter, owners frantically tried to corral their canines, who quickly chased, surrounded and chomped at the rat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby announces she's been released from hospital after suffering stroke: 'I have to learn how to do a lot of things all over again'

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was out of the hospital after suffering a stroke. The 50-year-old reality star, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, posted several videos to her Instagram on Friday providing updates on her condition. 'I just...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy