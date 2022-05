In a nutshell: You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Epic Games Store's Mega Sale gave away its best freebie first when Borderlands 3 was handed out gratis last week, but the next game—or games, to be accurate—are even better: from now until June 2, you can download and keep BioShock: The Collection from the store without paying a penny.

