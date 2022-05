“Magic” is how Zeeshan Shaikh, a 43-year-old shawarma seller who runs a roadside stall in Mumbai, described the dish to me. If you’ve ever tried thin cuts of lamb or any other meat cooked slowly on a vertical rotisserie, then rolled inside a lightly roasted pita bread, and finished off with a sauce or two, chances are that you have tried it again. And again.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO