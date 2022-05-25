ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where Texas public opinion stands on guns

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 3 days ago

Even as pluralities of Texas voters support stricter gun control measures, the voters who elect statewide leaders generally favor keeping the laws the way they are.

The big picture: Pluralities, or majorities, of Texas voters going back to late 2015 have supported stricter gun control laws, per polling data from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

Yes, but: Mass shootings, like the one in El Paso in 2019, have done little to budge public opinion.

Plus: Republican voters, who play a key role in selecting the state's political leadership, tend to think gun laws should stay as they are or be less strict .

By the numbers: 62% of Republican voters approved strongly or somewhat of the job lawmakers did on gun violence in Texas after the 2021 legislative session — in which gun laws were loosened to allow the carrying of handguns without a license or training.

What they're saying: "At the moment, there's no way for the gun control issue not to enter the governor's race given the horrific nature of the tragedy," Texas Politics Project research director Joshua Blank told Axios on Tuesday.

  • "But the election is still a long way off. Democratic and Republican voters have very different views about the causes of mass shootings. The economy is still a major driving issue, immigration will remain at the forefront, abortion will likely re-emerge again when the Supreme Court releases its final ruling impacting Roe v. Wade, and any other number of other issues could come up to compete for the public's attention."

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Austin

Shooting renews political debate in gun-friendly Texas

The political divide over guns was on full and raw display during a Wednesday press conference, just one day after 19 children and two adults were fatally shot at an Uvalde elementary school. Driving the news: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke approached the stage, extending a pointer finger toward Gov. Greg Abbott, and interrupting to deliver a message: "This is on you."Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick immediately struck back, saying O'Rourke was "out of line and an embarrassment."The big picture: The news conference underscored the country's discord over how to respond to the rising number of mass shootings. Even as Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
Axios Austin

Ted Cruz and John Cornyn receive big portion of gun lobby dollars

Data: OpenSecrets; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe gun lobby makes Texas-sized donations to the state's congressional delegation.Details: Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, are among the top three lawmakers whose campaigns or PACs have accepted the most money from the gun rights lobby. Why it matters: Lobbying groups spend big on lawmakers to directly influence policy. Powerful interest groups like the NRA, can be what stands in the way of gun safety legislation.State of play: Three members of the Texas delegation make the list: Cruz at No. 1, Cornyn at No. 3 and U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions at No. 9.Combined, they have collected more than $1 million from the gun lobby since they first arrived in Congress.Of note: The figures are much higher if you count indirect contributions, like the NRA's purchase of attack ads against opponents.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Where to vote in Austin on primary runoff election day

It's primary runoff election day. Who's on the ballot: On the Democratic side, voters in Central Texas can weigh in on nominees for lieutenant governor, land commissioner and attorney general, among other state, county and federal offices.On the Republican side, key races include those for attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner.Catch up quick: Read our one-minute breakdown of key Central Texas races — especially the contest between embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Land Commissioner George P. Bush to be the GOP nominee for attorney general.State of play: Only 3.81% of Travis County voters voted by mail or went to the polls during early voting, which ran May 16 through 20, according to the Travis County clerk's office.Find your nearest polling location: Travis County voters can vote at any polling site. Use the county clerk's online tool to find polling sites and see wait times.Bring your ID: Texas voters must bring a valid ID. If you do not, you may cast a provisional ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, a passport and a state-issued personal identification card.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

In Donald Trump's shadow, Ken Paxton and George P. Bush square off for Texas AG

Trump ally and embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton squares off tomorrow against challenger George P. Bush, the scion of the Bush family dynasty, in a Republican runoff.Why it matters: The Paxton-Bush race is a distillation of the internecine politics in the Trump-era GOP.The big picture: The race has gotten nasty, with Bush calling Paxton a crook unfit to be the state's top law enforcement official. Paxton is under indictment for securities fraud and facing a federal corruption investigation.On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, a fellow Texas Republican, called Paxton's legal woes "an embarrassment."Yes, but: Paxton, has the all-important endorsement...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
Axios Austin

Scoop: Why Texas' enviro agency avoids the term "environmental justice"

One year after announcing an environmental justice initiative, the state agency leading the charge has no apparent budget for the effort and has suppressed virtually any mention of the term on its website, per an Axios investigation.Why it matters: The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has long regulated polluters with a light touch — and members of low-income communities bordering the state's industrial sites have historically had little sway at the agency.Catch up quick: The environmental justice movement was started by individuals, primarily Black and Latino people, who sought to address the inequity of protections in their communities.Flashback: The Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

A look-back at William Wayne Justice and the Plyler case

After Gov. Greg Abbott said recently he'd like to challenge the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring public schools to provide education to children of all residents — including undocumented immigrants — we read through some of the decades-old letters to William Wayne Justice, the late and famously liberal federal judge from East Texas who originally presided over the case.Driving the news: In the wake of a draft opinion leaked last week that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn precedent on abortion rights, Abbott said "we will resurrect that case."In 1977, the Tyler School District, in East...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

A peek at the future of Texas pool-sharing

As near triple-digit temperatures descend on Texas, pool time is taking on greater appeal. The big picture: Nascent pool-sharing companies are betting that the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond the pandemic — and are making a big push in Texas this summer."We see tremendous opportunity, given the high rate of middle class pool ownership. You have the heat there. And nobody minds driving distances," Asher Weinberger, co-founder of Swimply, told Axios.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their backyard spaces for chunks of time. What they're saying: The...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Poll: Most Texans oppose an abortion ban

Data: UT/Texas Politics Project Poll; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosA near total abortion ban in Texas is likely around the corner, but a new poll shows a majority of voters — 54% — oppose it.Driving the news: The U.S. Supreme Court privately voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion decision, per a draft document obtained by Politico on Monday. Such a ruling would leave it up to states to decide how to govern the procedure, and Texas is one of 13 states with a so-called "trigger law" that would make performing an abortion a felony within 30 days...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Abortion#Gun Violence#Politics State#Republican#Texas Politics Project#Democratic#The Supreme Court
Axios Austin

Nearly 70% of Texans likely had COVID at some point since the start of the pandemic, CDC says

Data: Clarke, et al., 2022, "Seroprevalence of Infection-Induced SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies"; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosMost Texans have probably had COVID-19, newly released CDC data suggests.Threat level: The total estimated infections since the start of the pandemic in Texas is a whopping 19.4 million — significantly higher than the state's roughly 6.5 million reported cases, according to the CDC study.Nearly 70% of the state's population likely had the coronavirus based on an analysis of antibodies in blood samples.The number of infected Texans jumped dramatically during the Omicron surge. In January, the CDC estimated that nearly 53% of the state had been infected. As...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
7
Followers
116
Post
197
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy