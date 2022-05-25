Chavarria, Riley Renee

Lifelong Klamath Falls resident Teryal "Terry" Wilkenson, 72, passed away in Klamath Falls on Feb. 12, 2022. He was born Dec. 30, 1949 to Lester and Jean Wilkenson. Terry graduated High School in 1968 from Klamath Union High School. Terry served in the military, Army National Guard from 1970-1976. Terry met Leslie by chance in Victoria B.C. at a sailboat race. They were married Oct. 25, 1986 in Reno Nevada. They both continued to make their home in Klamath Falls. Terry owned Chevron and Shell stations locally and enjoyed working on cars and doing body work. He loved stock car racing also. He was a certified mechanic. Terry was the Commodore of the Klamath Yacht club in 1985. He had a love for sailing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson especially to Sturgis. Terry was also a Shriner, 33rd Degree Mason and Worshipful Master. Many have also seen him on the football field as a referee which he enjoyed doing for over 17 years. A couple of Terry's highlights was earning his pilots license and flying his Cessna 186. Terry enjoyed many activities; skiing, golfing, radio controlled airplanes, spelunking, photography and computers just to name a few. Terry enjoyed life and what it had to offer and every new adventure. Terry was very active in the community and will be missed by many. Survivors include his wife Leslie Wilkenson of Klamath Falls; sister Connie and Rick Smith of Tucson Ariz.; his loving corgis, and many Friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Lester and Jean Wilkenson. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Office of Development, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, OR 97239-3009 or online at shrinerschildrens.org . or . A Celebration of Life will be held June 4th at 1:00pm, at the Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.

