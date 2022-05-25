ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago to vote on city's first-ever casino

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 3 days ago

The first Chicago casino could be on its way to breaking ground as the City Council plans to vote on Bally's proposal in River West later this morning.

Why it matters: The $200 million in expected annual revenue would go to paying for police and fire pensions, but some opponents say that estimate is overblown.

What they're saying: "This is a promise. That's all it is," Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who is polling a run for mayor, said during the Monday committee meeting that voted to move the proposal to the full council. "This is actually worse than the parking meter deal. Our hands will be tied six years from now."

  • "We won't have the ability to correct the mistake that we're about to make."

Context: The parking meter deal was notoriously fast-tracked through council in 2008 by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley and is regarded as one of the worst deals in city history.

By the numbers: Another "no" vote in the Monday committee meeting was Ald. Michele Smith (43rd), who objected due to environmental concerns.

  • Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) also voted no, citing crime and congestion problems.

The other side: Chicago CFO Jennie Huang Bennett says the city loses over $300 million in revenue to neighboring Indiana every year the city doesn't have a casino.

What's next: The council is expected to vote today. If approved, a temporary casino located at Medinah Temple would be up and running in 2023.

  • The permanent River West location would be ready in 2026.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: If you say, "This is actually worse than the parking meter deal," you'd better be right. That's like yelling "Fire!" in a crowded theater. It's an emotional accusation that certainly must be looked into given how awful the meter deal was.

  • But if hyperbolic, it should disqualify Hopkins from all future public discourse. 🤣

Comments / 2

Related
Axios Chicago

Look back at Chicago's beaches over the years

Area beaches open today!Here's a look back at our city enjoying what Lake Michigan has to offer. Happy summer, Chicago. The same Oak Street scene 90 years later. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios Kids bury a friend up to his neck in the sand at 57th Street Beach in 1987. Photo: Stephen Marc/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images A woman applies suntan lotion to her friend's back at North Avenue Beach in 1958. Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images Chicago families at 12th Street Beach in 1973. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Leslee Ditka wails after her first dunking at North Avenue Beach in 1948. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images Justin and Monica working remotely at Montrose Beach in 2021. Photo: A random person who thankfully didn't steal our phone
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Is Chicago really a hellhole?

At the recent GOP gubernatorial debate, downstate candidate Darren Bailey derided Chicago as a "hellhole."Why it matters: For starters, the comment rankles unabashed Chicago-lovers like us. But it could also prove a questionable strategy in a state where three-quarters of the population resides in the Chicago metro area, and almost a fourth lives in the city.By the numbers: Chicago ranked as the 10th most popular place to move in the nation in 2021, according to a recent analysis of truck rental data by Penske. It's the first year our hellhole has cracked the top 10 since 2015.And last fall Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Court decision could free up weed dispensary licenses in Illinois

It could be a huge week for the state's maligned marijuana industry. Cook County Circuit Court may remove the injunction that has kept 185 social-equity applicants from receiving their dispensary licenses. Why it matters: Illinois set out to be the nation's most socially equitable cannabis state after legalizing marijuana in 2019. But almost three years later, the state has almost no operating minority-owned dispensaries. Context: After a confusing lottery process, a lawsuit was filed in the court and a judge ruled to halt all new licenses until the process played out.Driving the news: The applicant who originally filed the lawsuit...
Axios Chicago

15 ideas for thrift shopping, as told by Chicago readers

Last week, we asked about where you like to shop for your secondhand duds. 👗 Arianna V.: "I love all of the Village Discount stores. Not only do they have great prices, but you can get lost in there for at least an hour because of the mass amount of items out on the floor."🛋️ Lou C.: "The Brown Elephant stores, which benefit Howard Brown Health, are required stops. They have some amazing furniture — our living room couch is a Crate & Barrel sectional I found at the Andersonville store."👶🏻 Karen M.: "Our first stop for children's clothes each...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Axios Chicago

Power centers readjusted after new ward map approved

The new ward map was approved on Monday with a 43-7 council vote. Why it matters: Many Chicagoans will find themselves living in a different ward under a newly drawn map that will readjust power centers for the next decade. Now that the dust has settled and alderpeople are done fighting, we're taking a closer look at the biggest changes. 36th Ward: It's being called "the noodle" because it stretches along Grand Avenue from the Far Northwest Side all the way to West Town. This ward's alderperson is Gilbert Villegas, leader of the Latino Caucus, which spearheaded opposition to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

3 Chicago date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you are on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Walk The 606Enjoy a stroll along this elevated trail, formerly an abandoned rail line. The lush park and trail system have multiple access points. Plan your route.Best for: Outdoorsy couples.Cost: Free.Details: Check out some of our other favorite walking trails and parks.2. Explore the Fulton Market districtGrab a sweet treat or light bite from one of the area's many vibrant eateries. Once...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

"Somewhere Over the Border" crosses frontiers

In a new show, playwright and actor Brian Quijada uses a North American children's story to frame a Central American immigrant story. The show: "Somewhere Over the Border," performed by Teatro Vista at the Windy City Playhouse through June 12. The inspiration: Quijada's mother's journey back to El Salvador to find the son she left there. "She came back a changed person," he tells Axios."It then occurred to me that much of my mother's story reminded me of 'The Wizard of Oz.' The story almost wrote itself."The goal: "To bring empathy to the American immigrant," he says. "To pay my respects to my parents. There are many, many border stories out there, but not many plays or musicals that reflect the Central American experience, and not many that are funny!""I hope people leave humming cumbia songs and thinking about their own families’ stories and realize that all our stories are much more alike than they are different. All of us are in pursuit of safety and happiness."
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Crunchy campaign nuggets from around Illinois

It's not every day that a local assessor's race is hit with accusations of antisemitism. Why it matters: Eleven Jewish lawmakers sent a letter to Water Reclamation Commissioner Kari Steele, a Democrat running against incumbent Fritz Kaegi for Cook County assessor, about remarks made on her husband Maze Jackson's WVON talk show. What they're saying: According to the letter, Jackson recently referred to a "Jewish organization," which he alleges "controls" activists who are part of the Chicago Housing Initiative. "This is a classic dog whistle, calling forth the time-worn trope that Jews control social institutions behind the scenes," the lawmakers...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Reilly
Axios Chicago

Hundreds of lifeguards needed for the summer

We recently reported on a looming lifeguard shortage as COVID-19 disruptions continue to limit the number of qualified applicants. But we didn't know how bad the situation was until seeing the results of a FOIA request we filed for hiring documents from the Chicago Park District.By the numbers: While the city employs 163 year-round lifeguards, as of last Friday it had not yet hired any seasonal lifeguards for 2022. The district typically needs 587 lifeguards to fully staff beaches and pools.Just 254 people had applied for those jobs as of Friday, according to the documents.Of note: Beaches officially open for swimming May 27. Details: You can apply for a Park District lifeguard position here.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago Teachers Union election primer

The Chicago Teachers Union holds its tri-annual election Friday.Why it matters: The CTU has emerged as arguably the most powerful labor force in the city. Its moves affect hundreds of thousands of residents and rattle the mayor. The big picture: The race is largely seen as a referendum on the broad progressive advocacy and combative styles of its current leaders, outgoing president Jesse Sharkey and vice president Stacy Davis Gates.Challengers say they want less focus on political personalities and more on bread-and-butter issues like prep time and benefits. Between the lines: There are three caucuses with candidates for president, including:...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Winners and losers in Chicago's new ward map

It looks like we won't be voting on a new ward map after all. A new City Council compromise gives the Chicago United Map the 41 votes it needs to pass, avoiding a referendum. Why it matters: The new map will determine local power centers for the next decade. What they're saying: "I'm thrilled my colleagues have come together in compromise in what has been a long and challenging process," said Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) in a statement. Context: After census data showed rising Latino populations, the Latino Caucus demanded 15 majority wards in the new map, up from 13....
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Fair trade festival in Chicago this weekend

World Fair Trade Day is being celebrated this Saturday with a bevy of activities to help shoppers buy products that match their values. Why it matters: "Chicago has the largest, most active grassroots fair-trade coalition and more fair-trade businesses than anywhere else in the U.S.," executive director of Chicago Fair Trade Katherine Bissell Cordova tells Axios. World Fair Trade is a certification for products based on working conditions, wages, community development and environmental standards. Fair trade activities: Take former WBEZ host Jerome McDonnell's bike tour.Visit a sample sale at Sobremesa in West Garfield Park.Sip cocktails and check out local indie designer Production Mode in Pilsen.Take in a studio tour and weaving demo at The Weaving Mill in Humboldt Park.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Casino#The City Council#Bally
Axios Chicago

City has removed just 60 low-income lead lines in 20 months

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced the city would be canning and distributing local drinking water under the name Chicagwa."From the beginning of my administration, I've made it a priority to ensure that every resident has access to high-quality drinking water," Lightfoot said as part of the launch.Why it matters: Back in September 2020, Lightfoot's water department said it would be using $15 million in federal funds to remove 400 to 800 lead service lines a year from low-income households for free.Instead, the city has removed just 60 in the last 20 months, water department spokesperson Megan Vidis tells Axios.The remaining lead pipes are potentially tainting the drinking water of more than 400,000 homes.The culprit: In the past, Chicago water officials have attributed this slow pace to their inability to find a contractor for the job. Water commissioner Andrea Cheng blames logistical problems, while Vidis simply hasn't responded to our questions about why the city has performed only 60 low-income replacements. Vidis would also not disclose the neighborhoods where the replacements were performed, claiming it would violate homeowner privacy. What's next: Axios has filed a FOIA request for documents to prove the city has actually removed those lines.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever in Chicago: Linda Yu

Legendary news anchor Linda Yu served as the face of Chicago news — mostly on ABC 7 — for four decades. She says she's been able to enjoy the city even more since retiring in 2016.We asked the icon and food lover to share her Best Day Ever in our fair city. 🍵 Breakfast: "MingHin in Chinatown or downtown for dim sum on weekends. But on weekdays I start the day with a cup of green matcha tea, a hardboiled egg and a workout." ☀️ Morning activity: "I walk the Chicago Riverwalk even if I've already worked out because it's...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Insta-review: Matcha cita

👋 Hey, Justin here with another review asking, "Is this restaurant about social media or the food and drink?"The place: Matcha Cita on West Lake Street, which started as a pop-up in Lincoln Park and moved into a permanent location last month. Its cute pink and purple decor has everyone in the storefront taking selfies. The main attraction: The cafe claims to be the first matcha-focused shop in Chicago. They serve all sorts of matcha drinks, both hot and cold. The Purple Haze Latte is a mix of ube, CBD, lavender, matcha and oat milk ($8.95). The Purple Haze Latte and the Matcha Cita Latte. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios Insta-rating: The drinks are colorful and match the background of the cafe. It's super easy to take great photos that will stand out in your feed. Food rating: The drinks are great, but expensive. They also serve matcha waffles, smoothie bowls and an assortment of bagels and pastries. Bottom line: If you love matcha and matching decor, this place is amazing. Just know beforehand that you're paying more for those drinks to offset the adorable selfies. Does the phone work? No, but it looks good! Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Downtown crime trends are mixed

Data: City of Chicago; Note: Data includes crimes labeled as battery, robbery, theft, criminal damage, assault, motor vehicle theft and homicide in the Gold Coast and Near North areas; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosHigh-profile crime downtown has recently shaken city residents and leaders, driving a debate over whether the situation is getting better or worse. An Axios analysis of downtown theft and violent crime shows recent winter and early-spring trends have actually been mixed.Why it matters: Like it or not, perceptions of downtown safety have major ripple effects for the city when it comes to investment, tax revenues and tourism, which is...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Axios Chicago

Lightfoot chooses Bally proposal for new casino

It's official: Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen the Bally's River West site for Chicago's long-awaited casino.Why it matters: The city's first casino will generate revenue to offset the costs of fire and police pensions. What they're saying: "We are confident that Bally's Tribune Publishing Center development will shore up the city's pension funds, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and lead to a bright financial future for our city," Lightfoot said in a press release. Yes, but: Many River North and West Town residents oppose the location, mostly because of traffic concerns. Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) already said he didn't want...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

American Writers Festival comes to Chicago this Sunday

Some of the nation's top literary talents will speak Sunday at the Chicago Cultural Center as part of the American Writers Festival.The free event offers an incredible opportunity to hear writers talk about the topics they care about. Driving the news: Caits Meissner, who edited the new book "The Sentences That Create Us: Crafting a Writer’s Life in Prison," is being interviewed Sunday at 1pm. It's a guide to help incarcerated people develop writing careers through insights from 50 writers, many of whom were formerly in the prison system. 📖 We caught up with Meissner this week to discuss the...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Illinois candidates already mudslinging in campaigns

Early voting is open in Cook County for this year's June 28 primary. So today, we're launching our weekly roundup of campaign tidbits. Why it matters: Campaigns are spending money, digging up dirt and slinging mud to gain advantage before election day. Debates vs. forumsDebates are so last year. We aren't seeing many scheduled, with campaigns instead opting for forums, where candidates get a set amount of time to talk directly to voters in a more casual setting. Upside: This style of campaigning has become en vogue because it can be done virtually. Downside: They are littered with no-shows. GOP...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago to host future of food summit

World Business Chicago is hosting a new food innovation summit at the end of the month.Called Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food, the event will bring together companies from all over the world to experience our food innovation ecosystem.Why it matters: Not only are more than 2,600 food innovation tech startups headquartered here, but the field is critical to improving logistics and sustainability in the food supply chain.Context: Chicago has seen an 802% increase in capital for logistic tech companies since 2019, mostly coming from a surge in investments after disruptions slowed the global supply chain, according to a new WBC report.In Q1 2022, 11 local food innovation companies raised $111 million.Background: Since 2014, WBC has hosted Chicago Venture Summit events to raise awareness and funds for tech and startup businesses.In 2021, WBC helped raise $9 billion in total funding for local tech founders, according to WBC president Michael Fassnacht.What's next: The summit takes place May 25–26. Programming highlights include:Keynote speech from Cleveland Avenue founder and former McDonald's CEO Don Thompson.Panel discussion on the local food and beverage ecosystem.Pitch competition for new food and agriculture founders.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
53
Followers
114
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy