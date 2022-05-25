ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Check out Chicago's Milton Olive Park

By Monica Eng
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 3 days ago

We asked readers to identify the park Monica was in using these clues:

  • The park is named after a Vietnam vet
  • And a fruit that's used to make oil
  • At the plant next door, the filters get wet
  • While dormant fountains are sunk in the soil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445RkN_0fpgfs9000 Milton Lee Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dozens of readers wrote in with the correct answer: Milton Lee Olive Park, located between Ohio Street Beach and the Jardine Water Purification Plant.

  • The Vietnam War hero's story and sculpted portrait are displayed inside the park.
  • The wide lawns are dotted with several dry fountain basins, and the area makes for a great picnic spot, biking detour or photo stop.

What they're saying: "Chicagoan Pvt. Olive was the first African American Medal of Honor recipient," wrote reader Alan Brunettin.

  • "The statue there honoring him was dedicated on 6/6/66 (!), and I was there with my father, who was the sculptor of that portrait."

🎉 Congratulations to readers Skyler A. and Douglas C., whose names we pulled out of a bike helmet. Pick up some Axios swag at our next event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxPIE_0fpgfs9000
Milton Lee Olive Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Chicago

Look back at Chicago's beaches over the years

Area beaches open today!Here's a look back at our city enjoying what Lake Michigan has to offer. Happy summer, Chicago. The same Oak Street scene 90 years later. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios Kids bury a friend up to his neck in the sand at 57th Street Beach in 1987. Photo: Stephen Marc/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images A woman applies suntan lotion to her friend's back at North Avenue Beach in 1958. Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images Chicago families at 12th Street Beach in 1973. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Leslee Ditka wails after her first dunking at North Avenue Beach in 1948. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images Justin and Monica working remotely at Montrose Beach in 2021. Photo: A random person who thankfully didn't steal our phone
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Beef and Italian Ice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#African American
mercyforanimals.org

Mercy For Animals Took to the Streets of Chicago to Protest ALDI Cruelty

Last month, Mercy For Animals released hidden-camera footage of a contract farm that raises chickens for an ALDI supplier. The devastating footage exposes chickens living in filthy conditions, days-old chicks suffering from open wounds, and more. Mercy For Animals amplified the video’s impact with three days of protests in Illinois—the home of ALDI’s U.S. headquarters.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

A look inside the 2022 Sweets and Snacks Expo

CHICAGO — The Sweets and Snacks Expo brings together endless product innovations, insights and industry connections for confectionery and snack retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers. This year, the expo is celebrating 25 years. While it’s not open to the public, WGN News Now was given a media pass to show...
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

AC Unit Steadied With Brick, Plate, Book, Human Femur

BRIDGEPORT— After last week’s heatwave, Chicagoans are looking for ways to keep cool as summer approaches. Many in the city turn to window AC units, self-installing these heavy appliances or having their landlord’s cousin take care of the cumbersome task. While trying to steady their AC units, some turn to common household objects. Oscar DeVegas, 53, installed his AC unit over the weekend, balancing it with a brick, a plate, a book and a human femur.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Country
Vietnam
Axios Chicago

15 ideas for thrift shopping, as told by Chicago readers

Last week, we asked about where you like to shop for your secondhand duds. 👗 Arianna V.: "I love all of the Village Discount stores. Not only do they have great prices, but you can get lost in there for at least an hour because of the mass amount of items out on the floor."🛋️ Lou C.: "The Brown Elephant stores, which benefit Howard Brown Health, are required stops. They have some amazing furniture — our living room couch is a Crate & Barrel sectional I found at the Andersonville store."👶🏻 Karen M.: "Our first stop for children's clothes each...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Local's guide to the best egg rolls in Chicago

What many of us know as a "Chinese" egg roll was actually invented in New York City back in the 1930s.The first mention of the egg roll we found in the Chicago Tribune came in a 1943 ad for Monica's great grandfather's restaurant, Hoe Sai Gai, which sold them for 75 cents.In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month, we're sharing our favorite versions around the city for this week's Food Fight.Monica's pick: I would pick the egg rolls from the old House of Eng in Hyde Park if it were still around.But 35 years after its closing —...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood chef David Fuller lives his dream to get his greens to a national audiences

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the city's south side..to the national stage.A chef and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher is accomplishing a long time dream, all while inspiring his students. As CBS 2's Steven Graves explains,  it's part of a journey spanning more than two decades."That's cabbage and this is straight collards."  If you are a fan of the soul food dish collard greens or not, chef David Fuller will try to convince you he has the "World's Greatest.""Take a traditional staple and made it heathier." No meat cooked into this dish. It is all about the seasoning. Whether it be in...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Is Chicago really a hellhole?

At the recent GOP gubernatorial debate, downstate candidate Darren Bailey derided Chicago as a "hellhole."Why it matters: For starters, the comment rankles unabashed Chicago-lovers like us. But it could also prove a questionable strategy in a state where three-quarters of the population resides in the Chicago metro area, and almost a fourth lives in the city.By the numbers: Chicago ranked as the 10th most popular place to move in the nation in 2021, according to a recent analysis of truck rental data by Penske. It's the first year our hellhole has cracked the top 10 since 2015.And last fall Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
chambanamoms.com

Summer Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums

Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this summer. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for FREE? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this summer, from June through August of 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Tickets on sale for Divas of Gospel concert

After a two year pause because of the Pandemic, the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host their 12th Annual “Divas of Gospel” Concert on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary. Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said...
GARY, IN
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
53
Followers
114
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy