Check out Chicago's Milton Olive Park
We asked readers to identify the park Monica was in using these clues:
- The park is named after a Vietnam vet
- And a fruit that's used to make oil
- At the plant next door, the filters get wet
- While dormant fountains are sunk in the soil
Dozens of readers wrote in with the correct answer: Milton Lee Olive Park, located between Ohio Street Beach and the Jardine Water Purification Plant.
- The Vietnam War hero's story and sculpted portrait are displayed inside the park.
- The wide lawns are dotted with several dry fountain basins, and the area makes for a great picnic spot, biking detour or photo stop.
What they're saying: "Chicagoan Pvt. Olive was the first African American Medal of Honor recipient," wrote reader Alan Brunettin.
- "The statue there honoring him was dedicated on 6/6/66 (!), and I was there with my father, who was the sculptor of that portrait."
- "The statue there honoring him was dedicated on 6/6/66 (!), and I was there with my father, who was the sculptor of that portrait."
