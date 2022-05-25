ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Atento Capital wants to connect NWA and Tulsa economically

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 3 days ago

A venture capital firm is looking to build an economic bridge between NWA and Tulsa.

What's happening: Atento Capital, based in Tulsa, is launching 412 Angels , an invite-only network to connect entrepreneurs, investors and would-be investors with early-stage startups.

  • The group will focus on people and companies doing business along the U.S. Highway 412 corridor and in both locations.
  • Participants in the networks will have access to educational resources, in-person networking gatherings and investment opportunities that have been vetted by Atento Capital.

The Northwest Arkansas Council, George Kaiser Family Foundation and Walton Family Foundation are also part of the network.

Why it matters: Access to capital helps startups and young companies, which builds an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

  • While investment in NWA has grown in recent years, it's still far below areas like Austin, Texas.

The big picture: A well-informed and willing network of private investors that connects two vibrant heartland economies can have a greater impact than if they invest separately.

  • Connecting the two areas could build a nationally competitive tech economy with strengths in e-commerce, supply chain, energy tech and transportation , the Northwest Arkansas Council said in a news release.

Of note: Investors interested in participating in the 412 Angels network can visit 412Angels.com for more information.

Comments / 0

Arkansas' COVID cases climb again

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThere's now an average of more than 105,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. each day, according to the New York Times. That's the most since February at the end of the Omicron wave. Yes, but: The two-week change in cases per 100,000 residents has declined in six states.Zoom in: Active cases are still on the rise in Arkansas, albeit at a slower rate than neighboring Missouri and Louisiana. By the numbers: The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,253 active cases Tuesday, up 726 compared to the week before — a 29% increase in raw...
