Bronx, NY

Robber holds man and son, 4, at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

By AJ Jondonero, Anthony DiLorenzo
 3 days ago

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A thief held a man and his 4-year-old son at gunpoint in the Bronx on Monday, police said.

The victims entered the lobby of their apartment building on Sheridan Avenue near 161st Street at around 9 p.m. after returning home from a game at Yankee Stadium when the suspect followed them inside, according to authorities. The suspect approached the pair and pointed a gun at the 40-year-old father before taking around $30, video of the incident showed.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect fled southbound on Sheridan Avenue, officials said. No injuries in connection to the robbery were reported. Police asked the public for information that could lead to finding the suspect.

Police said the child was 6, but the father said his son is 4.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Esther White
3d ago

$30.00 a gun pointed at your child for a measly 30 bucks !! Soo sorry Dad,& son,that this happened to y'all😖

Michael Jamison
3d ago

the city is under attack from the crazies. they don't care if you have children or 100 plus years old . no one is safe you can get it too

Bronx, NY
