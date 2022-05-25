Terry, Jerry V.

Judy L. Prather, 84, passed away at her home in Klamath Falls on May 4, 2022. She was born Oct. 22, 1937 in Klamath Falls. A memorial service will be at 4pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Klamath Falls Church of the Nazarene, 2142 Carlson Drive in Klamath Falls. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Lifelong Klamath Falls resident Teryal "Terry" Wilkenson, 72, passed away in Klamath Falls on Feb. 12, 2022. He was born Dec. 30, 1949 to Lester and Jean Wilkenson. Terry graduated High School in 1968 from Klamath Union High School. Terry served in the military, Army National Guard from 1970-1976. Terry met Leslie by chance in Victoria B.C. at a sailboat race. They were married Oct. 25, 1986 in Reno Nevada. They both continued to make their home in Klamath Falls. Terry owned Chevron and Shell stations locally and enjoyed working on cars and doing body work. He loved stock car racing also. He was a certified mechanic. Terry was the Commodore of the Klamath Yacht club in 1985. He had a love for sailing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson especially to Sturgis. Terry was also a Shriner, 33rd Degree Mason and Worshipful Master. Many have also seen him on the football field as a referee which he enjoyed doing for over 17 years. A couple of Terry's highlights was earning his pilots license and flying his Cessna 186. Terry enjoyed many activities; skiing, golfing, radio controlled airplanes, spelunking, photography and computers just to name a few. Terry enjoyed life and what it had to offer and every new adventure. Terry was very active in the community and will be missed by many. Survivors include his wife Leslie Wilkenson of Klamath Falls; sister Connie and Rick Smith of Tucson Ariz.; his loving corgis, and many Friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Lester and Jean Wilkenson. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Office of Development, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, OR 97239-3009 or online at shrinerschildrens.org . or . A Celebration of Life will be held June 4th at 1:00pm, at the Klamath Yacht Club, 2700 Front Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Freddy H. Dean, 93, a resident of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away on May 19, 2022. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Park on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.
Riley Renee Chavarria July 17, 1994 - May 15, 2022. As a child, Riley was bright, funny, and curious. She loved her brother and followed him around to his baseball games, where she met up with the "other little sisters." She enjoyed soccer and basketball and had a very competitive edge. Riley discovered early in her life that she enjoyed working with special needs children and youth. In the Summer of 2007, she was a camp counselor in training for Camp Evergreen, a camp to assist youth with the grieving process. From the summers of 2008 to 2010, she was a camp counselor at Camp S.O.C.K., helping youth with personal care and camp activities. She was well thought of at these camps and was always popular with the campers and leaders. In 2010-2011 she won the "Outstanding Student Leader" award at Link River High School, where she graduated in 2012 After high school, she was accepted to Maison Emmanuel in Montreal, Canada, on a scholarship to live and work as a counselor in this self-contained community for people with special needs. Riley was a fun-loving and generous person; she was never one to pass by a person in need without talking to them or giving her last dollar. She loved her friends and their children and considered them all extended family. However, Riley's greatest love was her daughter Aryiah Payton-Marie. She loved being her mommy; Aryiah was her pride and joy. She will forever be missed by her family and friends, daughter Aryiah; mother and stepfather Jessicca Ransom and Ernesto Rayas; father and stepmother Matt & Monica Chavarria; Brother Justin Chavarria; grandparents Bill and Nora Ransom; grandmother Judie Peterson and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her special friend and biggest admirer, Maximiliano (Max) Acuna. Riley was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Darrell Chavarria, and grandmothers Rebecca Whittemore and Kristine Ransom. Fly with the angels and rest in peace, sweet girl. Your precious daughter will be well taken care of, and know her mommy through your family and friends. Services will be held Sunday, June 5th at 2:00 PM at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. In lieu of flowers, please donate at either Rogue Community Credit Union branch in Klamath Falls, Oregon, in Aryiah Chavarria's name.
Linda Kenyon, 79 passed away May 25, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born in St. Louis Missouri, Feb. 25, 1943. Linda is survived by her children; Nathan Bastuscheck of Bend Or., Karin Bastuscheck of Independence Or, and Lisa Bastuscheck of Klamath Falls, Or., sisters; Judy (Ed) Pearson and Liz (Jack) Grabenstein, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, with a 4th one on the way. She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Kenyon. Services will be at a later date. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
John was born in Klamath Falls, OR in 1959 to George and Audrey Brosterhous. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1977. After graduation John attended the University of Oregon where he played football for the Ducks and studied in the Business program. While attending college he married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Brosterhous in 1979. They were blessed with their first child in 1980. John considered himself lucky to have two children, one boy and one girl that gave him four amazing grandchildren that were the light of his life. He was always there for his family through thick and thin, and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. John enjoyed a long career at Columbia Forest products. After retirement John enjoyed playing golf with his wife and many special friends he met over the years. John is survived by his wife Cheryl Brosterhous, son and daughter in law, Jake and Chrissy Brosterhous, daughter and son in law Brooke and Brandon Allen and grandchildren Ryder, Dean, Haven and Carter. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him dearly. Per John's request there will be no public service at this time.
A Tesla Model S crashed into a power pole on Highway 138E near Diamond Lake Wednesday night killing one of its occupants, according to the Oregon State Police. Police said a black Tesla driven by Howard Berry, 67 of Milwaukie, was traveling westbound on Highway 138E near milepost 78 in Douglas County at approximately 8:36 p.m.
The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 28. Living history re-enactors will offer demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free at the museum located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62.
A Klamath Falls man died after being ejected from his car after the driver’s side of his vehicle careened into several trees in Palermo, California, just before midnight Wednesday. The fatal crash occurred at approximately 11:55 p.m. May 25, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP has not yet...
Fourteen-year-old Betsy has been coming to the Friends of the Children Clubhouse since she was 6. After more than a dozen failed foster-care placements, the teenager lives in a residential care facility, and the small gray house on Altamont Drive is the only place she feels she belongs and can explore her skills and passion.
The director for the Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport, John Barsalou, has announced his retirement after a 44-year career in aviation, effective July 15, 2022. Barsalou has served as the airport director in Klamath Falls since July 2015 and during his tenure has overseen the completion of over $27 million in capital improvements at the airport. He was awarded the 2016 President’s Award of the Oregon Airport Management Association (OAMA), 2020 Airport Manager of the Year by OAMA, and was appointed by Gov. Kate Brown in 2019 as an Oregon Department of Aviation Board member.
Oregon Institute of Technology hosted logo launch parties at the Portland-Metro and Klamath Falls campuses May 17 and May 24, respectively, to celebrate the unveiling of the university’s 75th anniversary commemorative logo. Students, alumni, faculty, and staff gathered on campus to watch the official unveilings. Oregon Institute of Technology...
A Henley High School sophomore has been honored at the state level as an Oregon Sources of Strength Showcase Peer Leader for his suicide awareness and prevention video, “We Have Purpose.”. Kai Crume was among 10 high school and college students honored Thursday in the virtual 2022 Oregon Sources...
Fear, anxiety and intimidation were all left at the door for the upcoming freshman class at Klamath Union High School. Tuesday, the class of 2026 had a welcoming at their future school where they were able to walk the halls, climb up and down the stairs and experience what it would be like to be ninth-graders at KU.
