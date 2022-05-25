Man in critical condition after being shot in chest in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Penn Hills.

911 was notified about a man who was shot in the 400 block of Hershey Road around 11:22 p.m.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

