Man in critical condition after being shot in chest in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Penn Hills.
911 was notified about a man who was shot in the 400 block of Hershey Road around 11:22 p.m.
Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
