Penn Hills, PA

Man in critical condition after being shot in chest in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Penn Hills.

911 was notified about a man who was shot in the 400 block of Hershey Road around 11:22 p.m.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Pittsburgh police investigating man reportedly harassing women on local college campus

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

