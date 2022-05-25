ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Winners of Arkansas' statewide primary races

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 3 days ago

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones will vie for governor in November.

  • Both won the nominations by a landslide Tuesday night, with Sanders winning over 83% of the vote against Francis "Doc" Washburn.
  • Jones won nearly 71% of the vote against Jay Martin, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Anthony "Tony" Bland and James "Rus" Russell III, according to unofficial election results .

Context: Sanders is the former White House press secretary for the Trump administration.

  • Jones has a background in nuclear engineering and previously led the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a North Little Rock nonprofit.

What they're saying: "I'm running because I want to make sure that when we drop our kids off at school they're getting educated, not indoctrinated," Sanders said in a speech last night .

  • "I want to make sure that our kids, when they go in those school doors, they're safe.

Jones tweeted last night that he intends to spread "PB&J" — preschool, broadband and jobs.

  • "That's high quality education starting with preschool, solid infrastructure starting with broadband for everyone, and real economic development starting with good paying jobs," he said.
  • "Every Arkansan deserves these things, whether you vote for me now, in November — or never. And as Governor, I'd commit myself to spreading PB&J to all Arkansans," he added.

Other statewide races:

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who's seeking his third term, won the Republican nomination with 58% of the vote, beating out Heath Loftis, Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan.

  • He'll go against Natalie James in November, who won the Democratic nomination with 54% of the vote over Dan Whitfield and Jack Foster.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack won the Republican nomination with more than 78% of the vote.

  • Lauren Mallett-Hays ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Voters will choose between Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Democrat Kelly Ross Krout for lieutenant governor in November.

  • Rutledge won in a crowded race with 54% of the vote over Chris Bequette, Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, Leslie Rutledge, state Sen. Jason Rapert, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood and Doyle Webb.
  • Krout ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin won the Republican nomination for attorney general over Leon Jones Jr. with 85% of the vote.

  • Jessie Gibson ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Incumbent Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston won the Republican nomination with 72% of the vote, defeating Eddie Joe Williams.

  • He'll go up against Democrat Anna Beth Gorman, who won with almost 59% of the vote against Josh Price.

State Rep. Mark Lowery won the Republican nomination for state treasurer with nearly 75% of the vote, defeating state Sen. Mat Pitsch.

  • Pam Whitaker ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios NW Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas' state government primary results

Despite bouts of heavy rain and power outages at some polls, voters turned out Tuesday to vote for — or against — Arkansas lawmakers. What happened: The Democratic and Republican primaries were held to decide the nominees for the general election in November. What they're saying: "I'm very pleased with the progress we've made," Sen. Jim Hendren (I-Sulfur Springs) and founder of Common Ground AR told Axios late Tuesday night. The organization's goals are to educate voters, provide tools so that voters can strategically cast their ballots, and convince them to get out and vote. Though not all...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas' COVID cases climb again

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThere's now an average of more than 105,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. each day, according to the New York Times. That's the most since February at the end of the Omicron wave. Yes, but: The two-week change in cases per 100,000 residents has declined in six states.Zoom in: Active cases are still on the rise in Arkansas, albeit at a slower rate than neighboring Missouri and Louisiana. By the numbers: The Arkansas Department of Health reported 3,253 active cases Tuesday, up 726 compared to the week before — a 29% increase in raw...
Axios NW Arkansas

How the University of Arkansas' intellectual exports ranks nationally

Data: Heartland Forward; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosIf the University of Arkansas was graded solely on its technology transfer, it would probably get "satisfactory" on its report card.What's happening: Bentonville think tank Heartland Forward recently ranked 166 U.S. universities based on their ability to transfer technology developed on campus into the commercial world. U of A came in at No. 69, which is in the top half of the group, but not gold star worthy.Yes, but: It ranked No. 8 with its peers grouped in terms of research spending. The university was grouped in the third-lowest category of research spending. Other universities...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Quick Memorial Day weekend getaways for Northwest Arkansas

It's been rainy all week, so it's probably too muddy to hike and too flooded to float most places. Here are some last-minute day trip ideas:1. Go back in time and check out stalagmites and stalactites on cave tours at Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Missouri. Tickets start at $6 for kids and $10 for adults.Open Memorial Day, with tours available at 11am, 1pm and 3pm Saturday and Sunday.A 3.5-hour drive from Lowell.2. A great place to see the sea is at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks, Oklahoma. Entry is $16 for kids and $20 for adults.Open Memorial Day. Hours: 10am-6pm daily, and closes at 9pm on Tuesdays. Last admission is one hour before close.A two-hour drive from Lowell.3. We're fans of Crystal Bridges, but if you want a different collection to gander, try the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri. Admission is free, but ticket reservations are required for non-members.Open Memorial Day. Hours: 10am-5pm Thursdays and Saturdays-Mondays, 10am-9pm Fridays, and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. A 3.5-hour drive from Lowell.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Axios NW Arkansas

How Arkansas' abortion ban could affect lower-income residents

Further abortion restrictions will disproportionately affect poorer Arkansans, data suggests and local experts say.75% of people who get abortions are low income or in poverty, according to the Guttmacher Institute.Arkansas has the fifth-highest poverty rate in the U.S.Why it matters: If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will be illegal in Arkansas — except to save the pregnant person's life. Neighboring states also plan to largely ban the procedure, meaning Arkansans will have to travel hundreds of miles if they want to access safe abortions.The big picture: People with resources like transportation, higher incomes or health insurance, will be able...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios guide for NW Arkansas voters in 2022 primary elections

The race for who will govern the Natural State for the next four years begins this morning. What's happening: Early voting for the May 24 preferential primary election officially starts at 8am today and ends at 5pm on May 23.Why it matters: About 80% of Arkansas state legislative seats will be settled by the May primary and not the general election in November, U of A political science professor Janine Parry told KUAF-FM."Not to mention all the county-level offices and anything else that's partisan — the general election will be a walk for them, so it all boils down to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas prepared to ban abortion pending SCOTUS decision

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosA so-called "trigger law" enacted in Arkansas in 2019 would effectively make abortion illegal in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Driving the news: Politico published a leaked draft opinion showing that SCOTUS is poised to overturn the landmark decision. Of note: The draft isn't the court's final opinion, which is expected in late June or early July. Why it matters: Women make up more than half of the state's population. A woman living in Arkansas with an unwanted pregnancy would potentially have to travel hundreds of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson nods at presidential bid

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that he's considering running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. A potential run by former President Donald Trump is "not a factor in my decision-making process," Hutchinson said.Driving the news: "I've made it clear I think we ought to have a different direction in the future," Hutchinson said on CNN. "I think [Trump] did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction."Hutchinson told Axios in a statement Monday he believes in being a problem solver, "not a chaos creator," and that's...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doyle Webb
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
John Boozman
Person
Steve Womack
Person
Jason Rapert
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Mark Lowery
Axios NW Arkansas

4 innovative education programs in NW Arkansas

Schools across the NWA region are leaning into students' talents — whether those lie in academic, technical or artistic fields — in an effort to prepare them for the workforce.Why it matters: NWA needs more skilled workers for a variety of reasons, like an aging workforce within industrial fields or increased demand in restaurant kitchens.The intrigue: Local businesses are all over this. They donate equipment, invest in education programs, and offer internships to students.These four innovative and nontraditional education programs are just a snapshot of what's happening in NWA.(1) Don Tyson School of Innovation in SpringdalePrincipal Kelly Boortz wants every...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

3 things to do this weekend in NW Arkansas

Craft your best weekend in NW Arkansas. Here are three ideas:Bentonville First Friday — Free, family-friendly festival with music, food and local vendors. 11am-9pm on Friday, May 6 at the downtown square.The Little Craft Show — Shop crafts from local vendors. 11am-6pm on Saturday, May 7 at the Shiloh Square Pavilion in downtown Springdale.Bentonville GeekCon — The Bentonville Public Library is hosting a series of geeky events, like a superhero training camp for kids and a dungeons and dragons demo for adults. 10am-1pm on Saturday, May 8, at the Bentonville Public Library.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

7 upcoming events in NW Arkansas

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.Here are the top seven events happening in NWA starting this spring.1. Fresh Grass What: Music lovers gather for a two-day celebration of bluegrass and progressive roots tunes that include family-friendly activities, local eateries, retail vendors, artist merchandise and live performances. Details: May 20-21 at The Momentary in Bentonville.C0st: Single-day tickets for Friday are $75 and $90 for Saturday. Other ticket packages are available here.2. Bentonville Bike Fest Photo courtesy of Bentonville Bike FestWhat: Bentonville Bike Fest is the quintessential event for bikers and outdoor...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
184
Followers
58
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy