Winners of Arkansas' statewide primary races
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones will vie for governor in November.
- Both won the nominations by a landslide Tuesday night, with Sanders winning over 83% of the vote against Francis "Doc" Washburn.
- Jones won nearly 71% of the vote against Jay Martin, Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Anthony "Tony" Bland and James "Rus" Russell III, according to unofficial election results .
Context: Sanders is the former White House press secretary for the Trump administration.
- Jones has a background in nuclear engineering and previously led the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a North Little Rock nonprofit.
What they're saying: "I'm running because I want to make sure that when we drop our kids off at school they're getting educated, not indoctrinated," Sanders said in a speech last night .
- "I want to make sure that our kids, when they go in those school doors, they're safe.
Jones tweeted last night that he intends to spread "PB&J" — preschool, broadband and jobs.
- "That's high quality education starting with preschool, solid infrastructure starting with broadband for everyone, and real economic development starting with good paying jobs," he said.
- "Every Arkansan deserves these things, whether you vote for me now, in November — or never. And as Governor, I'd commit myself to spreading PB&J to all Arkansans," he added.
Other statewide races:
U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who's seeking his third term, won the Republican nomination with 58% of the vote, beating out Heath Loftis, Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan.
- He'll go against Natalie James in November, who won the Democratic nomination with 54% of the vote over Dan Whitfield and Jack Foster.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack won the Republican nomination with more than 78% of the vote.
- Lauren Mallett-Hays ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Voters will choose between Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Democrat Kelly Ross Krout for lieutenant governor in November.
- Rutledge won in a crowded race with 54% of the vote over Chris Bequette, Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, Leslie Rutledge, state Sen. Jason Rapert, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood and Doyle Webb.
- Krout ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin won the Republican nomination for attorney general over Leon Jones Jr. with 85% of the vote.
- Jessie Gibson ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
Incumbent Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston won the Republican nomination with 72% of the vote, defeating Eddie Joe Williams.
- He'll go up against Democrat Anna Beth Gorman, who won with almost 59% of the vote against Josh Price.
State Rep. Mark Lowery won the Republican nomination for state treasurer with nearly 75% of the vote, defeating state Sen. Mat Pitsch.
- Pam Whitaker ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
