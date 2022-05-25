McDowell, Julia Marie

Riley Renee Chavarria July 17, 1994 - May 15, 2022. As a child, Riley was bright, funny, and curious. She loved her brother and followed him around to his baseball games, where she met up with the "other little sisters." She enjoyed soccer and basketball and had a very competitive edge. Riley discovered early in her life that she enjoyed working with special needs children and youth. In the Summer of 2007, she was a camp counselor in training for Camp Evergreen, a camp to assist youth with the grieving process. From the summers of 2008 to 2010, she was a camp counselor at Camp S.O.C.K., helping youth with personal care and camp activities. She was well thought of at these camps and was always popular with the campers and leaders. In 2010-2011 she won the "Outstanding Student Leader" award at Link River High School, where she graduated in 2012 After high school, she was accepted to Maison Emmanuel in Montreal, Canada, on a scholarship to live and work as a counselor in this self-contained community for people with special needs. Riley was a fun-loving and generous person; she was never one to pass by a person in need without talking to them or giving her last dollar. She loved her friends and their children and considered them all extended family. However, Riley's greatest love was her daughter Aryiah Payton-Marie. She loved being her mommy; Aryiah was her pride and joy. She will forever be missed by her family and friends, daughter Aryiah; mother and stepfather Jessicca Ransom and Ernesto Rayas; father and stepmother Matt & Monica Chavarria; Brother Justin Chavarria; grandparents Bill and Nora Ransom; grandmother Judie Peterson and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her special friend and biggest admirer, Maximiliano (Max) Acuna. Riley was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Darrell Chavarria, and grandmothers Rebecca Whittemore and Kristine Ransom. Fly with the angels and rest in peace, sweet girl. Your precious daughter will be well taken care of, and know her mommy through your family and friends. Services will be held Sunday, June 5th at 2:00 PM at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. In lieu of flowers, please donate at either Rogue Community Credit Union branch in Klamath Falls, Oregon, in Aryiah Chavarria's name.

