Travis County Commissioners declare overdose deaths a public health crisis

Travis County commissioners declared a public health crisis Tuesday, responding to the rising number of overdose deaths in the area.

Why it matters: 2021 marked the deadliest year on record for overdose deaths in the county, taking more lives than auto accidents and homicides combined, according to a report by the Travis County medical examiner .

Driving the news: The crisis declaration will allow the county to allocate $350,000 toward harm reduction outreach, staff, and supplies.

Plus, the move will allow for monthly commissioner's court meetings with community advocates and expand access to overdose reversal medication and safe syringe disposal.

By the numbers: The latest Travis County data shows that 308 people died of an overdose in 2021.

Fentanyl was detected in 118 accidental drug deaths last year, up 30% from the previous year.

Zoom out: Deaths from alcohol and drugs have increased nationwide, but Texas has among the lowest rates in the country, according to a report released this week by health policy organizations.