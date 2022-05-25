ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis marks 2 years since George Floyd's murder

By Torey Van Oot
Today marks two years since George Floyd was murdered. The big picture: Floyd's death under the knee of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin sent shockwaves through our city, the nation and the world. The impact: Protests and calls for more action to transform policing and address racial...

